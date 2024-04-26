Sunderland hero Charlie Hurley was a true gentleman of the game, both god-like and down-to-earth
This week we received the sad news that Sunderland's 'Player of the Century' had died aged 87.
Charlie Hurley had god-like status in Sunderland. The phrase 'a legend in his lifetime' is perhaps overused, but not so in reference to 'The King', as he was known.
Yet despite his majestic elevation, Charlie was an incredibly down-to-earth man.
I was a fresh trainee reporter when I was first asked to ring Charlie and ask for his opinions on whatever the latest changes were at SAFC at the time.
It seemed improbable that I could just phone up and speak to such a giant of Sunderland footballing history, but I nervously did so.
Charlie could not have been more friendly or enthusiastic to talk about Sunderland - both the club and the city.
Over the years I called him many times for his views on the latest change in ownership or manager at the club, or Sunderland's various successes and... less-than-successes in the league.
He was always so happy to talk about all things Sunderland, and always positive - especially about the fans, whom he adored.
Charlie was a true gentleman of the game, and held a lifelong devotion to Sunderland. He will be dearly missed.
Tributes have rightly been flooding in this week, and we have been looking back on his amazing years at Sunderland.
