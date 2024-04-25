15 pictures honouring 'The King' Charlie Hurley as we pay tribute to a Sunderland giant - photo gallery

12 seasons and more than 400 games for SAFC

By Chris Cordner
Published 25th Apr 2024, 11:30 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 12:21 BST

He was the rock at the centre of the Sunderland defence.

Charlie Hurley, the man dubbed The King and who was named as Sunderland’s Player of the Century in 1979, has died aged 87.

Here are 15 reminders of his time on Wearside - from his fearless battling on the pitch at Roker Park to the emotional day we saluted him on his 80th birthday in 2016.

RIP Charlie, one of Sunderland’s true legends.

Player of the century and a Sunderland legend.

1. A giant of the game

Player of the century and a Sunderland legend.

Ready for action at Roker Park in October 1957.

2. Waiting for kick-off

Ernie Taylor looks up to the giant Roker pairing of The King and Don Kitchenbrand in this December 1958 training ground photo.

3. Ernie looks up

Two legends of the game. Charlie outjumps Cardiff City forward John Charles in a September 1963 clash at Roker Park.

4. Battle of the giants

