He was the rock at the centre of the Sunderland defence.
Charlie Hurley, the man dubbed The King and who was named as Sunderland’s Player of the Century in 1979, has died aged 87.
Here are 15 reminders of his time on Wearside - from his fearless battling on the pitch at Roker Park to the emotional day we saluted him on his 80th birthday in 2016.
RIP Charlie, one of Sunderland’s true legends.
1. A giant of the game
Player of the century and a Sunderland legend.
2. Waiting for kick-off
Ready for action at Roker Park in October 1957.
3. Ernie looks up
Ernie Taylor looks up to the giant Roker pairing of The King and Don Kitchenbrand in this December 1958 training ground photo.
4. Battle of the giants
Two legends of the game.
Charlie outjumps Cardiff City forward John Charles in a September 1963 clash at Roker Park.
