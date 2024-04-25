Niall Quinn hails legacy of Sunderland 'icon' Charlie Hurley with beautiful tribute

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Niall Quinn has joined the tributes to Sunderland legend Charlie Hurley, hailing ‘a great man whose legacy is secure’.

Hurley, one of only ten players to make over 400 appearances for the club, died this week aged 87. The Irish international is widely regarded as one of Sunderland’s greatest-ever players and was voted by fans as their player of the century in a 1979 poll.

Quinn told RTE Sport that he was an ‘inspiration’ to Irish footballers and says he will continue to be an icon to supporters on Wearside.

"He was a great man, it was a pleasure to meet him and be in his company,” Quinn said.

“In an Irish context, he was a truly inspirational footballer and a rock at the heart of the defence. He was courageous, brave, tough but fair. I'm told he would go through you with a dose of salt but he would pick you up and ask if you were OK afterwards. That passed on to Sunderland and there it became even bigger because he is a complete icon - and I say is because he will continue to be.

"When he was doing his stuff for Sunderland they had shipbuilding and the coal mines, and when they came up on the weekend for the game he was their inspiration, he was the one that drove the team forward. They could see from his bravery, courage and leadership that their team meant something to them. He will always be known as The King in Sunderland. An amazing man, it's very sad news. I had the great pleasure of being in Cork with him when Roy Keane brought the team there in 2007, we went to the house where he was born and lived his early life. It was quite emotional but a brilliant time, a great time for everybody. He was a great man, I'm so sad to hear of his passing but his legacy is secure."