Sunderland fans have been sharing their personal memories and tributes after the death of Charlie Hurley.

The passing of the man fans voted their Player of the Century was announced today. Thursday, April 25.

Eighty-four-year-old Jack Clark was a fan of the big man from the first time he turned out for the Black Cats: “My absolute hero - the greatest player I ever saw head or kick a football,” he said.

Jack Clark in his Charlie Hurley t-shirt, signed by the man himself

“I had the pleasure of meeting him on a number of occasions and what a gentleman. He asked me had I ever seen him play and I said I was at Blackpool for his first game.

“I met John Charles and he said he always loved playing against Charlie. He said ‘Whenever I played against Charlie, I knew I was going to get a game of football’.

“With Charlie and Dickie Rooks dying last week, God must have a great defence.”

Sunderland City Council member for St Michael’s ward, Michael Dixon has fond memories of a golden age at Roker Park.

“Charlie Hurley was a great hero of mine and it is safe to say of thousands of others from that era,” said Michael.

“I was a young schoolboy when I saw my first game at Roker Park in 1959 and in the years that followed Charlie was the real leader of an improving team, culminating in our memorable promotion in 1964 after heart- breaking last-game misses in the previous two seasons.

“He had class as a player, took no nonsense from any opponent, was tremendously popular with supporters of all ages with so much charisma and a real presence.

“A friend of mine when he was a young lad used to go to the 11am Mass at St Mary's Church on Bridge Street every Sunday just to get a sight of Charlie Hurley, who was regular in the congregation.

“He rang me after the news broke of Charlie's death, genuinely upset and we then both spent some considerable time reminiscing about that wonderful time of our footballing lives and recalling some of the memorable games that Charlie played.

“To this day Charlie Hurley - a great centre half, a great captain, a great person - remains my most favourite Sunderland player and always will."

Lorna Thompson worked for SAFC for more than 20 years and got to know Charlie.

“I had the pleasure of working with Charlie on several occasions, the first of which was back in 2007 when he attended a fans talk-in,” she said.

“He was engaging and charming, with many a tale to tell.

“You will hear most people describing him as a ‘gentleman’ and I couldn’t agree more. He will be sadly missed by those who are old enough to have had the pleasure of seeing him play and those of us who had the pleasure of meeting him.”

A Love Supreme’s Paul Dobson is old enough to have seen Charlie play - just.

Charlie Hurley leads out The Lads in 1094

“I saw him a handful of times- a couple of charity matches and a couple of times before I started going regularly,” said ‘Sobs’.

“One of the first games I went to was against Wolves. He played against Derek Dougan and they kicked seven bells out of each other - then they walked off the pitch patting each other on the back.

“Cloughie said he was glad he signed for Sunderland because he did not have to play against Charlie again “Charlie was a hard but fair player. He had a presence that would give him a three header and three tackle head start before a ball was kicked.

“He was a legend by the time I knew what a footballer was. Everybody talked about Charlie. They talked about the other players, too, but he was the boss.”

Charlie was not local but was one of a handful of players who fell in love with Sunderland and whose feelings were reciprocated: “Kevin Ball is one of those people, Luke O’Nien is another. Certain players just have a rapport with the fans.

“Charlie moved back down to Hertfordshire but there was still that connection with the fans and he continued to do ambassadorial work on tour.

“He will always be remembered,” said Paul.

“ When you look at the pictures, you can imagine him as a club doorman. You wouldn't get past, he’d just stand there with his arms folded.

“He has been there all my life. Even after he stopped playing, he was part of the furniture.