Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland transfer target Dan Jebbison is reportedly being eyed by Championship rivals Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys have automatic promotion in their hands with two games left to play in the second tier and will become a Premier League side next season if they win their final two matches of the campaign against Coventry City and Huddersfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old forward player came through the youth ranks at Premier League club Sheffield United, making his debut during the 2020-21 season before the Blades' eventual relegation back to the Championship. The Blades have since been promoted and then relegated again and will play in the second-tier next from 2024-25.

Jebbison scored his first goal for the club against Everton on 16 May 2021, becoming the youngest player to net in their first start in the Premier League, then signing his first professional contract the following summer.

Jebbison played for Sheffield United eight times during the first half of the following campaign but was loaned out to League One side Burton Albion. Sunderland, a third-tier outfit at the time, came close to signing the England youth international, with the player in attendance for a game at the Stadium of Light before eventually joining The Brewers.

Jebbison scored seven goals in 20 appearances for Burton Albion in League One as Sunderland won promotion through the play-offs under Alex Neil after defeating Wycombe Wanderers in the final at Wembley to seal a return to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad