Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland’s 2023-24 season is now over after Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light last weekend.

The defeat marked Sunderland’s 22nd in the Championship this campaign as the Black Cats finished a disappointing 16th in the league after last season’s top-six finish under former head coach Tony Mowbray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we approach the summer transfer window, there are plenty of Sunderland-related headlines doing the rounds with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman set for some big contract and transfer calls. Here, we take a look at the main stories that you may have missed this week:

Speakman makes double contract call

Sunderland captain Corry Evans is set to leave the club when his contract expires this summer - alongside teammate Bradley Dack.

Evans had made a successful return from a major ACL injury that kept him on the sidelines for well over a year in recent weeks, but is understood to have been informed that the club will not offer him a new deal this week. It's also expected Dack will leave the club this summer, with Sunderland set to turn down the chance to trigger their one-year extension clause.

Sunderland linked with multiple deals

Sunderland, Cardiff City and Birmingham City have been linked with a move for Sevilla forward Musa Drammeh on a free transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland were credited with an interest in Drammeh during the January transfer window and sent scouts to watch the attacker at the beginning of the year, seeing an initial bid rejected. The Barcelona-born player is out of contract this summer and has rejected offers to remain with Sevilla and is expected to leave the club on a free transfer when his deal expires this summer.

The Black Cats have also been linked with signing West Ham striker Divin Mubama this summer - with the teenager’s contract set to expire at the London Stadium. Sunderland are said to be “frontrunners”.

The 19-year-old was linked with multiple clubs during the January transfer window, when Sunderland, West Brom and Premier League club Everton were said to be monitoring his situation. Mubama has made just five league appearances this season and played 18 times for West Ham’s first team after coming through the club’s academy.

Sunderland-related headlines that you may have missed

Former Tom Flanagan and Aiden O’Brien have been told that their contracts will not be renewed at League One club Shrewsbury Town after a 19th place finish in League One this campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flanagan and O’Brien join former Sunderland players Connor Wickham and Kazenga LuaLua on the free agent list after the pair were released by Charlton Athletic.

Sheffield Wednesday fans raised a significant amount of money for the Bradley Lowery Foundation last weekend, taking their total contribution to nearly £30k over the past 12 months.