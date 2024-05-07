Transfer news: £7m-rated ex-Sunderland and Chelsea flop eyed by Stoke City and Premier League clubs
Former Sunderland defender Jake Clarke-Salter has been linked with a move to the Premier League.
The centre-back joined the Black Cats in the second half of the disastrous 2017-18 campaign as the Wearsiders looked to stave off relegation from the Championship. During Sunderland's unsuccessful battle against the drop, Clarke-Salter failed to deliver the impact he desired – and was sent off twice in just 11 appearances on Wearside.
Clarke-Salter found a new home at Championship club QPR last campaign following several EFL loans over the years and has become a regular in London, making 27 appearances for the club so far this season. Following a string of decent performances, the 26-year-old is now being linked with a move to the Premier League for around £7million.
John Percy from The Telegraph stated: “Stoke City transfer news - QPR defender Jake Clarke-Salter is a top summer target. Price likely to be £5-7m and other clubs (including in PL) potentially interested. Stoke looking to strengthen in a number of areas this summer.”
