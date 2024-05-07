£30m ex-Sunderland man wanted by Chelsea amid financial uncertainty at Premier League club
Everton could be forced to sell former Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, according to reports.
Pickford, born in Washington, began life at Sunderland, rising through the ranks at the Academy of Light to the first team with several loan moves in between, including a successful stint at Preston North End during the 2015-16 season.
The Wearsiders were then relegated to League One in 2017 prompting Pickford’s move to Goodison Park to join Everton for a deal potentially worth a whopping £30million if various add-ons were met and criteria hit.
The 30-year-old England international has now been at Goodison Park for seven seasons and helped Sean Dyche’s team avoid relegation from the Premier League this season with games to spare despite a heavy points deduction.
However, Everton face being forced to sell Pickford if their proposed takeover deal collapses, that’s according to talkSPORT. The Toffees have borrowed another £16million from prospective new owners 777 Partners to help pay their latest wage bill. The club have now loaned a total of £200million from the Miami-based investment company,
However, there are serious fears that the takeover of Everton by 777 Partners will collapse or be rejected by the Premier League’s fit and proper persons test with the company named in 16 unpaid dept lawsuits recently. talkSPORT state that Pickford is Everton’s most valuable asset and is believed to be on Chelsea’s radar should The Toffees be forced to sell.
Pickford has kept a remarkable 75 clean sheets in 276 appearances for the club over his seven-season stay and has proved valuable the club’s escapes from relegation over the past three Premier League campaigns.
