Sheffield Wednesday fans' classy gesture during Sunderland game that fans will love
Sheffield Wednesday fans raised a significant amount of money for the Bradley Lowery Foundation last weekend.
Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by Sheffield Wednesday in their final game of the season, meaning that Mike Dodds’ side finished 16th in the Championship with the Black Cats having lost 22 of their 26 games throughout the 2023-24 season.
Sunderland fell a goal down in the 29th minute when Liam Palmer opened the scoring after an excellent pass from Barry Bannan. The visitors then doubled their advantage nine minutes later when Josh Windass converted Pol Valentin’s cross.
However, there was a heartwarming story to come out of the game. Sheffield Wednesday fans were once again generous with their money and showed their class with support for the Bradley Lowery Foundation. The charity deployed collection buckets at the away end turnstiles to raise funds for the charity and Owls supporters raised a brilliant total of £841.37 on the day.
Brooke Mitchell, a fundraising and family support worker for the Bradley Lowery Foundation told The Echo: “We are so incredibly grateful for the amazing support we have received from the football community. The incredible fans on Saturday helped raise an unbelievable £841.37 for our charity. Everyone was so friendly and their kind words really brought a tear to our eyes.”
Sheffield Wednesday fans also raised a whopping total of £29,140 for the Bradley Lowery Foundation earlier this season in a superb show of solidarity to Gemma Lowery and her family. The gesture came after Sheffield Wednesday fan Dale Houghton, 32, from Rotherham, was seen laughing as he held up an image of the six-year-old, who sadly died of cancer in 2017, at a match against Sunderland.
Houghton was given a 12-week suspended prison sentence and was also banned from attending any football match for five years. At Sheffield Magistrates' Court last November, Houghton was ordered to undertake 200 hours' unpaid work, as well as being given the 12-week sentence, by District Judge Marcus Waite.
In a statement read out in court, Bradley Lowery’s mother Gemma Lowery said Houghton's actions had "brought on many emotions,” adding Houghton’s behaviour was "not just disrespectful to Bradley and us all, but caused emotional turmoil to other children."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.