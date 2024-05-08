Former Sunderland duo released after disappointing 19th placed finish in League One
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two former Sunderland players have been released following the end of the 2023-24 season.
Tom Flanagan and Aiden O’Brien have been told that their contracts will not be renewed at League One club Shrewsbury Town after a 19th place finish in League One this campaign.
Central defender and Northern Ireland international Flanagan, 32, signed for Sunderland in 2018 and made 115 appearances for the Black Cats in all competitions over three-and-half-seasons on Wearside before his departure midway through the 2021-22 campaign. Flanagan had struggled with injury this season.
30-year-old attacker O’Brien came to Sunderland in 2020 but stayed for just a season-and-a-half before being moved on while the Black Cats were still in League One. The Republic of Ireland international’s finest game red and white came when he scored a hat-trick against Blackpool, then a Championship team, in the Carabao Cup.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.