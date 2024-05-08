Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two former Sunderland players have been released following the end of the 2023-24 season.

Tom Flanagan and Aiden O’Brien have been told that their contracts will not be renewed at League One club Shrewsbury Town after a 19th place finish in League One this campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Central defender and Northern Ireland international Flanagan, 32, signed for Sunderland in 2018 and made 115 appearances for the Black Cats in all competitions over three-and-half-seasons on Wearside before his departure midway through the 2021-22 campaign. Flanagan had struggled with injury this season.