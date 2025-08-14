MLS club plot transfer raid for Sunderland talent amid West Brom interest - reports

Nectar Triantis has been linked with a potential move to the MLS.

MLS outfit Minnesota United are eyeing a transfer swoop for Sunderland talent Nectar Triantis, according to reports.

The 22-year-old is in high demand this summer after enjoying a breakout loan stint with Hibernian last season, during which he was converted into a central midfielder, nominated for the Scottish Football Writers' Association Player of the Year award, and handed a first senior international call-up for Australia.

Since then, Triantis has returned to Wearside, and has found himself at the centre of widespread transfer speculation. Alongside interest from Hibs, a number of other clubs, including Derby County and West Brom, as per Mackem News, have been touted as suitors.

In the case of the Rams, however, head coach John Eustace has sought to quell any rumours linking his side with move for Triantis, stating: “That’s not a name that I’ve been speaking about with the club. I think his agent might be putting that out there, possibly.

“But I do know the boy, he’s a good young lad. He’s 21 or 22, he had a good loan last year at Hibs, I think it was. He’s a good player, but at the moment, he’s not somebody who we’re looking at.”

What has been said about Minnesota United’s transfer interest in Sunderland talent Nectar Triantis?

And now, according to Pete O’Rourke, Triantis could find himself the subject of transfer interest from the United States. Taking to X on Wednesday evening, the journalist wrote: “Minnesota United are eyeing a move for Sunderland midfielder Nectarios Triantis before the close of the transfer window. Several Championship clubs are also interested in Triantis.”

Minnesota are a relatively new franchise in the MLS, having only been formed in 2015, and are currently managed by ex-Manchester United first team coach Eric Ramsay. The club are currently third in the Western Conference, and sixth overall.

What is the latest on Nectar Triantis’ international situation?

This is not the first time that Triantis has made headlines this week. On Wednesday, journalist James Dodd reported that the player has taken the decision to switch his international allegiance from Australia to Greece.

Despite being called up last term, and being part of the Socceroos’ squad for a handful of World Cup qualifiers, he failed to make his debut for Tony Popovic’s men, and has now opted to represent Greece - who he also qualifies for - from here on out.

Addressing the decision over which country he would choose earlier in the year, Triantis said: “There’s been interest from both nations… I’m open to both. There’s a place in my heart for Greece and Australia. I’ve had discussions with Greece. They’re open to the possibility. It’s not something I’ve fully committed to or shut down. Everything’s very open. I think it’s wherever my heart takes me. I’m giving it time to settle, to clear the dust. It’s really about where I feel most at home and comfortable.”

He added: “I know the feeling from a youth level, and it’s always an honour to represent a country. So whatever path I go down at an international level, it’s always a great honour.”