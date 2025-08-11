Sunderland have been linked with a move for Fiorentina defender Pietro Comuzzo, who is now a reported target for AC Milan

Newcastle United’s anticipated transfer raid for AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw could in turn see the Italian giants make a move for mooted Sunderland target Pietro Comuzzo, according to reports.

Both the Black Cats and the Magpies have been on the hunt for defensive reinforcements this summer, with the two North East clubs having seemingly made breakthroughs in recent days.

For their part, Sunderland look to be rapidly closing in on the signing of Getafe star Omar Alderete, with renowned transfer insider Fabrizio Romano taking to social media to claim that a £10 million deal had been agreed, and that the player will put pen to paper on a contract that will run until 2029.

Meanwhile, on Tyneside, after missing out on a number key targets already this summer, Newcastle finally look to be on the cusp of confirming the arrival of Thiaw, with the 24-year-old expected to complete his medical soon after a £34.6 million agreement was struck with Milan, as per Romano.

And to that end, fellow continental journalist Nicolo Schira has now outlined the Serie A side’s list of potential replacements - including Sunderland-linked Comuzzo. Writing on X, Schira said: “In AC Milan’s short list as Malick Thiaw’s replacement there are Giovanni Leoni (Parma ask €40M), Pietro Comuzzo (Fiorentina want €40M) and Caleb Okoli (Leicester ask €25M).”

What has been said about Sunderland’s transfer interest in Pietro Comuzzo?

Comuzzo is a player who has been mentioned several times in relation to Sunderland in recent weeks. Indeed, Schira himself took to social media a few days ago to suggest that the Black Cats, as well as Premier League rivals Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, are keeping tabs on the Italian starlet, who has caught the eye with a series of impressive displays for Fiorentina of late.

As stated above, the 20-year-old is expected to command a fee of around £34 million, having only extended his contract with his current employers back in May. Speaking in an interview with Radio FirenzeViola, relayed by Quotidiano Sportivo, Comuzzo has since hinted at a strong emotional connection with Fiorentina, describing the club’s support during a personal tragedy and reaffirming his current satisfaction in Florence.

“The contract renewal was a strong signal from the club, a demonstration of respect,” he said. “President [Rocco] Commisso is a wonderful person, and I have a special bond with him. When my mother passed away, he was one of the first to come and console me. This is also why I’m happy to have stayed here, in a city that is a second home to me.”

The defender also confirmed that he was the subject of transfer interest from Napoli back in January, adding: “Napoli’s offer in January honestly caught me a bit off guard. It all happened so quickly, but apart from the two or three days, the most intense ones, when I thought about it more, once the negotiations were over, I calmly set off on my way, convinced I had made the right choice, and I continued to give my all for this team.”