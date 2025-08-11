Sunderland-linked Abdoulaye Doucouré has joined Saudi side NEOM SC on a two-year deal after leaving Everton

Abdoulaye Doucouré has signed a two-year deal with Saudi Arabian side NEOM SC, ending speculation linking him with a move to Sunderland.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on Monday, posting on X: “Abdoulaye Doucouré has just signed a two year contract as new NEOM SC player. Agreement sealed with former Everton midfielder — info follows @footmercato.”

Doucouré, 32, was released by Everton at the end of June when his contract expired, bringing to an end a four-year spell at Goodison Park. Sunderland had been linked with a possible move for the Mali international earlier this summer as Régis Le Bris looked to add further top-flight experience to his newly promoted Premier League squad.

Reports suggested Doucouré was among a list of potential targets identified by Sunderland, but the midfielder has now opted for a move to the Saudi Pro League. A vastly experienced central midfielder, Doucouré began his career in France with Rennes before joining Watford in 2016. He made 129 appearances and scored 17 goals for the Hornets across four Premier League seasons before a £20million switch to Everton in 2020.

At Goodison Park, Doucouré played 149 games and scored 19 goals, becoming known for his powerful running, relentless work rate and knack for arriving late in the box. One of his most memorable moments came in May 2023, when he scored the goal that kept Everton in the Premier League on the final day of the season.

Born in Meulan-en-Yvelines, France, Doucouré represented the nation at youth level before switching allegiance to Mali in 2022. He has since won two senior caps. Doucouré’s move to NEOM SC sees him join a growing list of high-profile players making the switch to Saudi Arabia in recent years.

What other Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Paraguay centre-back Omar Alderete has sealed a £10million move to Sunderland from La Liga side Getafe, signing a contract until June 2029.

Sunderland have landed their latest summer signing after Romano confirmed that Omar Alderete’s switch from Getafe is complete. The 28-year-old Paraguay international joins the Black Cats on a long-term deal as part of the club’s Premier League squad rebuild under Régis Le Bris.

The Black Cats are believed to have fended off competition for Alderete, who has built a strong reputation in Spain’s top flight. Romano reported on Monday morning: “Omar Alderete to Sunderland, here we go! Deal sealed with Getafe for £10m fee. Contract until June 2029. All done.”

The deal continues Sunderland’s high-spending summer, which has already seen the arrivals of Granit Xhaka, Simon Adingra, Robin Roefs and Reinildo Mandava. With Alderete tied down until 2029, the Black Cats have secured not just immediate defensive reinforcement but also a player who can form part of their long-term core.

Sunderland fans will now be eager to see Alderete in action when the Premier League campaign begins, with his signing representing another statement of intent from Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and the club’s recruitment team.