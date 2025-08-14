It has been a busy transfer window at Sunderland but they still have a bit of work to do

Omar Alderete on Tuesday became the eleventh signing of a Sunderland summer transfer window that so far been bigger and more ambitious than anyone would have imagined in the days that followed that play-off final win.

Sunderland are not done, though it's also clear that we are beginning to approach the point where the bulk of their incoming business is finalised. They have committed fees of over £120 million and with add-ons that bill could by another £20 million or so. There's room for more, but the budget isn't infinite.

So what do we know about the work Sunderland still want to do? There has been a lot of noise about the striker position, after reports on Wednesday stated that Dominic Calvert-Lewin turned down the club ahead of his imminent move to Leeds United. It's correct that Sunderland did hold initial talks with the former Everton forward, but that does not mean the club are actively pursuing other deals in that position at the moment. It's thought that Sunderland's interest came earlier in the window, at which point Calvert-Lewin was still assessing his options. The Black Cats have not revisited those talks since agreeing a season-long deal with Chelsea to sign Marc Guiu. Earlier in the window, Sunderland were also assessing how they could get more experience, both of the Premier League and top-tier football more generally, into their squad. Calvert-Lewin was one of a few forwards on the radar as a result, but that has since become significantly less of an issue since the arrivals of Granit Xhaka and Arthur Masuaku. That there is thought to be a penalty clause in Guiu's deal should he not play a certain number of games, which Sunderland have happily agreed to, tell you highly the club think of him. He's here to play. Sunderland have also handed Eliezer Mayenda a bumper new contract to ward off interest from top clubs in Europe, and so opportunities for him are guaranteed. Wilson Isidor is a key part of the group, on and off the pitch. Could Sunderland sign another striker? If an opportunity too good to refuse emerges, then yes. But that's true of just about every position on the pitch.

There's a couple of other positions where they are far more proactive in trying to get a deal done. Sunderland remain very keen to sign another versatile winger, after a deal to sign Armand Laurienté from Sassuolo fell through in its final stages. With Romaine Mundle facing a prolonged period on the sidelines, there is no senior cover for Simon Adingra and on the other flank, Chemsdine Talbi is talented but inexperienced. That Adingra will depart for the African Cup of Nations later this year underlines the need for an addition. Bayer Leverkusen's Amine Adli is one known option, though at this stage it looks as if Bournemouth are ahead in that race.

Despite the arrival of Alderete from Getafe, it's also though that Sunderland remain open to signing another centre back. Le Bris hinted as much after the defeat to Rayo Vallecano last summer, and analysis of the current options underlines why. Dan Ballard and Alderete are ready to compete for minutes at the level, and Luke O'Nien will come firmly into the equation when fit next month. Ideally, though, Sunderland would be able to sanction loan moves for Jenson Seelt so that he can get regular football and stake a claim for regular minutes next season after a very strong pre-season campaign. To do that they need to recruit further, and to establish a good range of options then there is an obvious gap in the squad for an established top-level defender who is very comfortable in possession. Sunderland won't do a deal for the sake of it, but will remain active on this front for the rest of the window.

In most other positions the Black Cats look now to have pretty good depth, though Trai Hume is currently the only established right back. Do Sunderland want specialist cover or are they happy with O'Nien as an alternative? Time will tell.

So it looks likely that Sunderland will make two or three more additions before the end of the window, though that will of course depend on the market itself. We've seen that they are prepared to be ambitious this summer when the opportunity is there, and in the past they've often done business on deadline day even if it's players for the future rather than now.

The outgoings that Sunderland still need to get done before the end of the window

The number of outgoings in these final weeks of the window will significantly exceed incomings.

Le Bris is relaxed about the situation, stating that he expects the bulk of this movement to happen in the last couple of weeks in the window. It very obviously hasn't impacted their incoming signings so far and isn't expected to impede those last few signings mentioned above.

Sunderland are eager to find new clubs for those who were informed at the start of the summer they wouldn't be part of the plans this season, though progress has been slow. Jay Matete and Ian Poveda both players in an U21s win over Scunthorpe on Tuesday night, and that additional match fitness will help. Nazariy Rusyn, Abdoullah Ba, Joe Anderson, Timothee Pembele and Luis Hemir are all also free to leave.

There'll also be departures from those still at this stage working with the senior group. As mentioned Seelt could go out on loan, with Eredivisie club NEC Nijmegen interested. Nectar Triantis also seems likely to depart, though that could yet be either a permanent or a loan. Ahmed Abdullahi and Milan Aleksic will go out on loan at some stage, while fierce competition in midfield could yet see Alan Browne head out on loan. Others could yet follow at the end of the window if Sunderland do finalise those last bits of business.