Sunderland are finally closing in on a new central defender

Sunderland are closing on their eleventh summer signing, after agreeing a deal to sign Getafe defender Omar Alderete.

A fee in the region of £10 million has been agreed, with the potential of around another £1 million to be paid in future add-on clauses. Alderete is expected to sign a four-year deal providing everything progresses as planned with his medical tests.

So who is Alderete and what will he bring to the Sunderland squad? Here, we bring you up to speed and take a closer look at the data behind his recent form...

Who is Omar Alderete?

Alderete is a 28-year-old central defender, who predominantly operates on the left side. An experienced Paraguay international, he first moved to European football with Basel in 2019. A move to Hertha Berlin followed the following summer, before a loan to La Liga side Valencia. A loan to Getafe then followed, with the club then deciding to make that switch permanent in the summer of 2023. He has then been a regular across the last two campaigns, drawing a lot of interest this summer before Sunderland finalised a deal.

In short he's a very dependable campaigner, with not far off 200 appearances in European leagues under his belt and a lot of experience of top-level international football.

What are his key strengths and what will we he bring to the Sunderland team?

Alderete is first and foremost an aggressive defender, good at protecting his box and doing the basics very well. His statistics from last season and beyond underline that, though it's worth noting that he has played in a (largely successful) Getafe side who play a primarily defensive style and are happy sitting deep in a low block. That will clearly lead to stronger defensive numbers and weaker passing numbers, which is very much borne out in the data. Still, Alderete's status as a very dependable centre back is obvious.

According to stats website fbref, he was in the top 4% for centre backs across Europe's top five leagues for clearances per 90 last season, and the top 13% for aerial duels won. He was also in the top 33% for interceptions, all highlighting his strength in defending his box. This picture is borne out by his wyscout data, which ranked him as 5th for recoveries and 2nd for counterpressing recoveries amongst La Liga centre backs last season. Wyscout also ranked him as their seventh best defender in La Liga last season, an impressive feat playing in a midtable side in such a strong division.

Alderete's passing statistics are less impressive, but that might be partly due to the side he plays in. He was in the top 4% for long passes attempted in Europe's top five leagues last season and the top 12% for passes into the opposition penalty area, demonstrating that he's often asked to go long. It's also important to note that this doesn't necessarily mean he doesn't offer anything on the ball. Wyscout ranked him 11th amongst La Liga centre backs for progressive passes last season,10th for deep completions, and 16th for dribbles. According to fbref's data. he was in the top 9% for take-ons for central defenders in the top five European leagues. Clearly, Alderete enjoys stepping out on the ball and looking to open up space for his team.

Sunderland fans may also be interested to know that he was in the top 1% of central defenders in those top five leagues for shots last season, and the top 5% for shots on target. You might assume this means he is a big set-piece threat and that is most certainly true, but watching his clips on wyscout it also clear that he is no way shy of a long-distance shot. Alderete could be a very fun player to watch this season, both in defending his box and taking aim from range.

So an experienced centre back, he'll go straight into the starting XI to face West Ham United, right?

Possibly, though it might not be quite so simple. Alderete has had a fairly disrupted pre-season with Getafe, and only has 45 minutes under his belt. That came back on July 26th, though it isn't clear at this stage whether that was due to injury or ongoing transfer talks. Either way, there has to be some doubt as to whether Sunderland will feel he is ready for the intensity of a Premier League game just days after his arrival and potentially having had only a handful of training sessions with his new team-mates.

The same applies to left back Arthur Masuaku, who does offer the option of moving Reinildo into centre back. Masuaku has been a free agent over the summer and so doesn't have any match minutes through pre-season, with the Black Cats set to monitor how he reacts to training this week. Régis Le Bris made clear on Sunday that he trusts Jenson Seelt to start if required, and at this stage that remains a clear possibility.