Sunderland are continuing their search for a new midfielder this summer transfer window

Sunderland made contact with the agent of Napoli talent Frank Zambo-Anguissa on Wednesday as they continue their hunt for midfield reinforcements, according to reports.

The Black Cats have been heavily linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen star Granit Xhaka in recent days, with suggestions that the Premier League new boys are hoping to agree a deal worth around £8.7 million.

To that end, renowned transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has corroborated various updates on Sunderland’s interest in Xhaka, but has also revealed that the club are keeping their options open too.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Sunderland’s transfer hunt for a midfielder?

Writing on X, the reporter stated that talks regarding Xhaka were ongoing, while also claiming that the Black Cats have sounded out Anguissa’s representatives over a potential move - although positive contract talks with current club Napoli have seemingly put pay to any hopes of him making a switch to Wearside.

Romano said: “Sunderland are working on Granit Xhaka deal but also made direct approach to Frank Zambo-Anguissa’s agent on Wednesday. Napoli already offered Anguissa to sign new deal with club confident to get the green light soon and sign until 2028.”

For his part, Anguissa previously spent time in England with Fulham, and has also enjoyed stints with a number of notable European outfits including Marseille and Villarreal. He joined Napoli from the Cottagers in a big money move in 2022, and was part of the squad that won the Serie A title last season. Elsewhere, the 29-year-old has amassed 60 senior caps for his native Cameroon, scoring five goals in the process.

What has been said about Granit Xhaka’s future amid reported Sunderland transfer interest?

As Sunderland continue to be linked with a prospective swoop for Xhaka, Bayer Leverkusen chief Simon Rolfes recently gave an interview with German outlet Bild in which he admitted that he expects the Swiss international’s future to be resolved sooner rather than later. He said: “There is interest, but nothing has become concrete so far.”

He added: “Of course, we’re now in the phase where we’re finalising the squad - that’s obvious. Granit plays an important role in that, which is why it certainly won’t be an issue that drags on throughout the entire transfer window.

"There will still be some changes in the squad overall. But at some point, the squad has to be 95 percent complete - and Granit is an important part of that. So there will definitely be a decision sooner rather than later.”