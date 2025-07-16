Granit Xhaka has been linked with a move to Sunderland in recent days

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bayer Leverkusen managing director Simon Rolfes has suggested that he expects a decision on Granit Xhaka’s future at the club to be made soon amid reported transfer interest from Sunderland.

The Black Cats have been linked with an ambitious £8.7 million swoop for the Switzerland international in recent days, with claims that they have opened talks with his current club over a potential agreement that would include a three-year contract for the player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saudi outfit Neom SC have also been credited with an interest in the 32-year-old, but an update from Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has suggested that the Middle Eastern club could now focus their attention elsewhere. Writing on X, Tavolieri claimed that Neom are now pushing ahead with a move for the aforementioned Tolisso, who is currently on the books at French side Lyon.

The reporter said: “Neom SC is charging for Corentin Tolisso! After the various setbacks this Tuesday on the Granit Xhaka case, the Saudi club (strongly backed by Christophe Galtier) aims to finalize the Tolisso deal. Discussions are ongoing with Lyon”.

What has been said about Granit Xhaka’s future amid reported Sunderland transfer interest?

And in an interview with German outlet Bild, Leverkusen chief admitted that he expects Xhaka’s future to be resolved sooner rather than later. He said: “There is interest, but nothing has become concrete so far.”

He added: “Of course, we’re now in the phase where we’re finalising the squad - that’s obvious. Granit plays an important role in that, which is why it certainly won’t be an issue that drags on throughout the entire transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There will still be some changes in the squad overall. But at some point, the squad has to be 95 percent complete - and Granit is an important part of that. So there will definitely be a decision sooner rather than later.”

For his part, Xhaka racked up some 297 appearances for Arsenal during a seven-year stint in North London, scoring 23 goals and assisting 29 more. After leaving the Emirates in 2023, he signed for Leverkusen, and would go on to help the German giants to a sensational Bundesliga title win under the guidance of head coach Xabi Alonso.

Addressing Xhaka’s form on the continent following his £21.4 million transfer, European football expert Raphael Honigstein told TNT Sports: “We always knew that Xhaka had a big personality, that he was an important dressing room voice and a real leader.

“But now, his football has gone to another level in the last couple of years and I think that is because of the influence of [Alonso and Mikel Arteta] as experienced former central midfielders. It is clear that with Alonso playing or taking part in many sessions himself, and still being the best player on the pitch, you can pick up so many things if you're willing. With Xhaka, I think he's still very much willing and happy to learn and you could see an improvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think that there's a reason why he was captain at Arsenal. There's a reason why Leverkusen were desperate to get him in. Alonso effectively built a team around him to a certain extent. Xhaka has been one reason why they've managed to instil this togetherness and real team mentality that the past Leverkusen teams haven't always been able to produce, because of their nature as sort of a stepping stone for many players. He's one of the main reasons why Leverkusen have now gone from being a very good team to being a superb side.”

Your next Sunderland read: Régis Le Bris outlines Sunderland's Ahmed Abdullahi plan after encouraging South Shields cameo