Sunderland could be set to miss out on a couple of reported transfer targets

After a largely positive started to their summer transfer business, Sunderland could be facing up to a double blow in the market over the coming days, according to reports.

The Black Cats completed their fifth deal of the window on Wednesday when they announced the arrival Moroccan starlet Chemsdine Talbi, while Brighton and Hove Albion winger Simon Adingra could soon follow him to Wearside after it was reported that a package worth around £20.5 million was agreed between the two clubs.

Other recent updates on apparent targets have been less promising, however, with suggestions that touted duo Djordje Petrovic and Georges Mikautadze may not be headed to the Stadium of Light.

Bournemouth close in on Djordje Petrovic transfer

In the case of Petrovic, Sunderland were reported to be closing in on a deal for the Chelsea goalkeeper last week, but a flurry of updates in the days since have seemingly put pay to any prospect of the Serbian relocating to the North East.

Indeed, writing on X on Thursday morning, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano suggested that Premier League rivals Bournemouth have all but secured the 25-year-old’s services, with an agreement expected imminently.

Romano said: “After official bid sent on Wednesday as revealed, Bournemouth are confident to get Djordje Petrovic deal done. Understand Petrović has already accepted to join Bournemouth. Final green light from Chelsea, expected soon.”

While Romano stops short of outlining Petrovic’s price tag, a recent report from The Telegraph claimed that he could fetch as much as £25 million this summer.

Sunderland put off by Georges Mikautadze price tag

Elsewhere, Sunderland could also miss out on Lyon striker Georges Mikautadze due to the French outfit’s valuation of the Georgian talent, according to a fresh report.

The Black Cats have been repeatedly linked with an ambitious swoop for the 24-year-old in recent days, but a hefty asking price could ultimately prove enough to derail any hopes of luring him to the Stadium of Light this summer.

As per transfer specialist Sacha Tavolieri, Sunderland’s reported interest in the player is genuine, but after a free-spending start to the transfer window, their budget may not stretch to the £25.9 million or so that Lyon are demanding.

Writing on X, Tavolieri said: “Despite genuine interest and some approaches to explore terms of a deal, Georges Mikautadze transfer currently appears too expensive for Sunderland AFC. Black Cats have a €20m [£17.2m] budget for their striker, while OL would only consider opening talks starting from €30m [£25.9m].”

