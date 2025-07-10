Hibernian boss issues update on transfer pursuit of Sunderland star Nectar Triantis

Sunderland talent Nectar Triantis remains a transfer target for Hibernian

Hibernian boss David Gray has admitted that while his side are still keen to sign Sunderland midfielder Nectar Triantis this summer, there has been no recent movement on a potential deal for the player.

The Australian impressed hugely during a loan stint in Edinburgh last season, helping Hibs to a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership and earning himself plenty of plaudits after transitioning from a central-defensive role to a more advanced berth.

Consequently, Hibs have made no secret of their desire to sign him on a permanent basis this summer, with reports suggesting that Sunderland could be willing to part company with the 22-year-old for a fee upwards of £1 million.

And while Gray has suggested that Hibs are still exploring an agreement for Triantis, he has also claimed that his recruitment team are keen to keep their options open as the talent considers his future over the coming weeks.

What has David Gray said about Sunderland star Nectar Triantis amid Hibernian transfer interest?

Discussing potential transfer business, as quoted by The Scotsman, Gray said: “We’re always looking. We know the areas we still need to look at and we’re trying to improve so when the window closes we’re in a stronger position. We want to make sure we bring the right type, it’s not a case of just bringing in numbers.”

Quizzed specifically on Triantis, he continued: “No immediate update. We made it clear how well he did here that we’d be interested. His parent club have been promoted, he’ll be looking at options and what’s there and trying to impress there. Why would you not want to do that after doing so well out on loan? But we’re making sure we’re not singling one player for one position and we have got our targets. Things can change and that’s the difficult job of the recruitment department.”

What has Nectar Triantis said about his Sunderland future?

In a recent interview with the Greek Herald, Triantis himself seemed to hint that he is fully committed to making an impression at the Stadium of Light during pre-season. He said: “I feel good. I’ve had time to rest and recover. I’m ready to go again with Sunderland.”

Triantis also addressed his international future during the exchange. Eligible for both Australia and Greece, he admitted the decision remains up in the air. “My heart’s not fully decided at the moment,” he said. “There’s been interest from both nations… I’m open to both. There’s a place in my heart for Greece and Australia.

“I’ve had discussions with Greece. They’re open to the possibility. It’s not something I’ve fully committed to or shut down. Everything’s very open. I think it’s wherever my heart takes me. I’m giving it time to settle, to clear the dust. It’s really about where I feel most at home and comfortable.”

