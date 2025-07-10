Adingra is set to join Sunderland in a £20.5m deal – here’s how he stacks up against Mundle and Watson

As Sunderland reshape their attacking options ahead of the 2025‑26 Premier League campaign, three left‑sided forwards dominate the conversation. Romaine Mundle, 22, is expected to remain part of Régis Le Bris’ squad, 19-year-old Tommy Watson has just departed for Brighton, and Simon Adingra , 23, is set to arrive from the Amex in the opposite direction for a reported fee that could rise to £20.5 million.

All three favour the left flank, but each can operate across the front line. Their statistical profiles, taken from club matches in 2024‑25, paint very different pictures – and those differences lie at the heart of Sunderland’s evolving recruitment model.

Shooting and goal threat

Mundle bagged five goals in 24 Championship matches (0.16 per 90), slightly overperforming his 0.20 xG from 2.72 shots per 90. He got 0.66 shots on target per 90, showing a willingness to take defenders on and strike early, typical of a confident wide forward.

Adingra, in contrast, scored two goals from 29 Premier League games – also 0.16 per 90 – but from a much larger 2.46 xG, suggesting underperformance. He registered 2.63 shots per 90 and hit the target 0.51 times per 90. However, it is worth noting that he scored six goals in all competitions for club and country during 2024-25 and registered six Premier League goals in the campaign before.

Watson, meanwhile, managed three goals from 21 Championship appearances at just 17 years old. His per-90 output of 0.20 goals is slightly higher than Mundle and Adingra and came from a lower 0.17 xG, again suggesting efficient finishing. His 2.63 shots per 90 is highly respectable given his age and role. Mundle and Watson both scored more frequently per 90 than Adingra, with the caveat that Adingra faced tougher opposition. But it’s Watson’s shot selection and confidence in tight areas that makes him stand out.

Creation and final ball

Mundle registered two assists from 0.23 xA per 90, while Adingra also delivered two assists but had a higher 2.79 xA total and was operating in the top-flight. They’re both more creators through movement and chaos than traditional playmakers.

Watson’s zero assists reflect his youth and lower involvement in final-third combinations, but his 0.15 xA per 90 and 1.31 chances created show promise. His cross accuracy (20%) and pass accuracy (79.6%) will need refining, though. Mundle leads in short-passing combinations and ball retention under pressure, while Adingra – and increasingly Watson – offer more direct threat on transition and overlap setups.

Dribbling and ball carrying

This is where all three excel in different ways. Mundle posted 1.73 successful dribbles per 90 at 43.8% success, Adingra managed 1.31 at 40.6%, and Watson 1.31 at the same rate. The volume may differ, but the technique is consistent.

Mundle leads in touches in the opposition box (6.52 per 90), followed by Watson (6.37) and then Adingra (2.72). Watson's ability to get into high-value areas at 19 is exceptional and will be a key part of his evolution. Watson was dispossessed 2.33 times per 90, higher than both Mundle (0.99) and Adingra (1.41), suggesting he's still learning when to release the ball – but that's age-typical and correctable.

Defensive output, discipline and maturity

Defensively, all three players contributed in line with Régis Le Bris’ demand for pressing, tracking, and recovery work from his wingers. Mundle leads the group with 1.15 tackles won per 90 minutes at a 60.9% success rate, alongside 8 interceptions and 1.15 blocks.

Simon Adingra records 1.15 tackles per 90 at a success rate of 60.9%, also contributing 8 interceptions and 1.15 blocks per 90. Tom Watson comes in at 1.01 tackles at a 66.7% rate, adding 5 interceptions and 1.42 blocks per 90 of his own. Though, it must be noted that anecdotal evidence from some Brighton fans sees Adingra’s work rate off the ball questioned.

Watson’s aerial duels won % is low (22.2%) compared to Mundle (63.6%), but his ground duels and blocking stats are encouraging. Adingra and Mundle are more complete at this stage, but Watson is matching their defensive numbers at a younger age with limited exposure. All three players are clean: zero red cards between them. Watson picked up two yellows, Mundle one, Adingra none. That suggests a maturity in duels and positioning – again, something Le Bris values highly in his wingers.

Heatmaps and positional versatility

Wyscout heatmaps reinforce those statistical profiles. Adingra’s chart shows a broad spread of activity: he hugs the left touchline in build‑up, drifts into the half‑spaces to combine, and often arrives in the inside‑right channel to finish moves. His ability to attack both flanks and even occupy a false‑nine pocket gives Le Bris tactical flexibility.

Mundle’s heatmap is more traditional, with a hot zone high and wide on the left. He hugs the touchline to isolate full‑backs before cutting inside, explaining his high key‑pass count and deep‑completion numbers. That reliable left‑wing presence should complement Adingra’s roaming style.

Watson’s map, by contrast, is lighter but concentrated near the left corner of the penalty area. The teenager favours direct dribbles to the by‑line, underlining why he attempts so many crosses. As his game matures, Brighton will look to add more varied movements into central zones

Who is the best player?

Based on the statistics provided across the four key areas – shooting and goal threat, final ball, dribbling, and defensive output – Simon Adingra stands out as the most complete and Premier League-ready player, but it’s a close race depending on what you value most.

Adingra’s underlying creative metrics are the strongest. He generated the highest total expected assists (2.79 xA), contributed consistently in the final third, and adds value in multiple roles across the frontline, as reflected in his versatile heatmap. Despite his modest two Premier League goals, he had a 2.46 xG and also scored six in all competitions across 2024–25, suggesting he's dangerous even if not prolific. He is also the most tactically flexible of the three, with Le Bris able to use him on both flanks or in more central roles.

Romaine Mundle comes a close second. Statistically, he matched Adingra’s goals-per-90 rate while outperforming his xG. He completed more dribbles, had more touches in the opposition box, and was dispossessed less often than Adingra or Watson – all strong indicators of control and decision-making under pressure. Defensively, he posted the highest tackle volume (1.15 per 90) and the best aerial duel win percentage (63.6%), which is a remarkable figure for a winger. His downside is fitness – there are concerns over durability across a full season – and he’s more one-dimensional positionally, operating almost exclusively from the left.

Tom Watson, meanwhile, is the most exciting project. At 19, he’s scoring more frequently per 90 than both Adingra and Mundle, and his shot locations and touches in the opposition box are already elite. He’s raw, shown by his higher dispossession rate and lack of assists, but his numbers suggest he’s attacking with confidence and creating problems for defenders. He also matches Adingra’s defensive workrate and blocks per 90, though his aerial stats (22.2%) show his physical game is still developing. His heatmap shows less variation, though he has played on the right wing before, but that’s expected given his age and tactical instruction.

What does this mean for Sunderland?

It means they’ve moved quickly and decisively to improve their options out wide, especially when you consider the club have also signed Chemsdine Talbi for £19.5million. The former Club Brugge man can also operate on both the left and right wings. Adingra’s imminent arrival adds immediate top-flight quality and raises the bar for output and consistency.

Mundle appears ready to build on his promising Championship season and develop into a key creative force, but there are still questions regarding his ability to stay fit for a full season. Watson’s departure, while a blow from a development standpoint, is understandable given the context. His exit clears space and resources to invest in players who are Premier League-ready.

In short, Sunderland are no longer just building for the future; they’re assembling a team equipped to compete now. With Adingra and Mundle on the wings alongside Talbi and Patrick Roberts, Le Bris has several dynamic, creative players capable of unlocking defences and impacting matches at the highest level. This evolution of the wide positions could prove to be one of the defining features of Sunderland’s Premier League return