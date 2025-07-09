The talented 20-year-old becomes the latest addition to Régis Le Bris’ Premier League squad...

Sunderland have confirmed the signing of Belgian winger Chemsdine Talbi from Club Brugge, with the 20-year-old becoming the latest exciting addition to Régis Le Bris’ squad ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Talbi arrives on Wearside after agreeing personal terms and completing a medical earlier this week, with the deal now officially announced by the club. The fee is undisclosed, though it is understood to be a structured deal with performance-based add-ons. Sky are reporting that the deal is worth £ 16.5million plus £2.5million deal from Brugges. Talbi has signed a five-year deal at Sunderland.

A highly rated product of the Club Brugge system, Talbi is capable of playing on either wing and has been capped by Belgium at youth level. He made his senior debut in the Belgian Pro League last season and impressed with his speed, technical ability, and flair in one-on-one situations.

The 20-year-old becomes Sunderland’s eighth signing of a busy summer window, joining the likes of Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki, and Reinildo as the Black Cats continue to strengthen across all areas of the pitch. Talbi is expected to provide added depth and long-term potential in wide areas, where Sunderland are looking to balance experience with emerging talent.

Sporting director Florent Ghisolfi and head coach Régis Le Bris are thought to have been key to Talbi’s decision to join Sunderland, with the club’s clear pathway to first-team football and focus on youth development viewed as major factors. Talbi is set to join the squad for pre-season preparations ahead of the club’s training camp in Portugal later this month. His arrival adds further firepower to a Sunderland side determined to make an impact on their return to the Premier League.

Kristjaan Speakman said: “Our momentum and story are powerful, and I think players of Chemsdine’s calibre, who are in high demand, are excited by the prospect of playing for Sunderland AFC. It’s a testament to our recent past and immediate future that he feels that we are the right Club for his next step.

“Predominantly playing wide right, Chemsdine excels in duels and possesses elite physical qualities, and he also has flexibility to play across the frontline. Our supporters will rightly be excited to see him play, and we are delighted to welcome him to Sunderland.”