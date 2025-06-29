Sunderland face competition for Marcin Bulka as Saudi side Neom reaches agreement with OGC Nice

Sunderland may miss out on top goalkeeper target Marcin Bulka, with Saudi Arabian side Neom SC now close to finalising a deal for the OGC Nice stopper.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs reported on Sunday that Neom are “close to finalising a deal” to sign the 25-year-old Poland international, as talks progress quickly. While Sunderland have not given up on a move, the race for Bulka’s signature appears to be reaching its decisive stage.

Jacobs wrote: “NEOM SC are close to finalising a deal to sign Nice keeper Marcin Bulka. Andre Onana was never a target for the Saudi club, despite reports.”

According to multiple news outlets. Neom have reached a provisional agreement with Nice and have also held positive discussions with the player. A deal is expected to be completed soon, with the final decision likely to rest with Bulka himself.

Neom, recently promoted to the Saudi Pro League, are preparing to spend heavily as they aim to establish themselves at the top end of the division. Bulka is viewed as a high-profile addition and a potential first-choice goalkeeper for their debut campaign in the top flight.

Sunderland had hoped to capitalise on Bulka’s contract situation, with the player entering the final year of his deal at Nice. The Black Cats have been in talks with the French club in recent days, with a fee in the region of €20million believed to be under discussion.

While Sunderland remain in contention, reports suggest Neom have moved ahead, with a broad agreement in place with both club and player. The Premier League side are still hopeful, but their chances may now hinge on Bulka choosing top-flight English football over a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

Bulka brings an impressive profile. He has five senior caps for Poland and experience in Ligue 1, European competition, and domestic cup finals. Though he has played fewer senior games than Sunderland’s current No.1 Anthony Patterson, the level and pressure of his appearances offer a different perspective.

Sunderland view the goalkeeping position as one potential area of reinforcement ahead of the Premier League season and had seen Bulka as a potential coup. The club have already made a major splash in the market with the £30million signing of Habib Diarra and are expected to continue their ambitious summer recruitment drive under incoming director of football Florent Ghisolfi.

What other transfer news is there?

Charlie Cresswell is another name linked with Sunderland, but competition is building. The centre-back starred for England U21s during their European Championship success and is attracting interest from several clubs across the continent. According to reports, Toulouse want £18million for the defender with Atalanta and Como also keeping close tabs.

Sunderland have a long-standing interest in the 22-year-old, who is under contract at Leeds United until 2028. His performances for Lee Carsley’s U21s have seen his valuation rise sharply this summer.