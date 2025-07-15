Arsenal ready to open talks for Eberechi Eze – with his Sunderland trial failure a distant memory

The Gunners have already held talks with the player’s representatives over the past fortnight and are now expected to contact Palace to explore the possibility of a transfer. Eze has a release clause worth £68million, but Arsenal are reportedly hopeful that a deal could be agreed without activating it in full.

The 27-year-old, who was once on trial at Sunderland as a teenager, has enjoyed a remarkable rise after a series of early career setbacks. Arsenal released him in his youth, and after stints at Fulham and Reading also came to nothing, Eze headed north to trial with the Black Cats in 2016. That move didn’t materialise either, with Millwall also opting against offering him a professional contract. At the time, Eze admitted his confidence was at an all-time low.

Queens Park Rangers eventually handed him a lifeline, and the rest is history. After impressing in the Championship, Eze earned a move to Crystal Palace, where he has since become one of the Premier League’s most technically gifted attackers. He scored eight goals and registered eight assists in the top flight last season and netted the winner as Palace beat Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley – securing the club’s first major trophy.

Reports elsewhere have suggested that Eze is open to the move and that personal terms would not pose a major obstacle should negotiations progress. Arsenal sees the winger as a player who can operate centrally behind the striker, offering creativity and penetration in the final third.

While Arsenal have already wrapped up a £52million deal for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke, that move is not expected to affect their interest in Eze. Madueke is viewed as a wide option who can offer cover for Bukayo Saka and play off the left if needed, while the focus now shifts to more central attacking additions. Arsenal are also close to finalising the signing of Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting Lisbon, with only minor details over add-ons left to be resolved. Reports indicate a full agreement could be reached in the coming days.

Elsewhere, the Gunners continue to monitor other high-profile attacking targets, including Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon and AC Milan’s Rafael Leão. However, any move for that trio would likely hinge on potential outgoings, particularly Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Martinelli.

Should Arsenal press ahead with their interest in Eze, it would mark a full-circle moment for a player once passed over by clubs including Sunderland. Now valued at £68million and a full England international, Eze could be set for one of the summer’s biggest Premier League transfers.

