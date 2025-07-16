Sunderland are reportedly exploring a deal for Bayer Leverkusen's former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Sunderland’s attempts to bolster their midfield options appear to be showing no signs of ending after the Premier League-bound Black Cats were linked with a move for former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka.

After completing moves for club record signing Habib Diarra and DR Congo international Noah Sadiki and converting Enzo Le Fee’s loan deal into a permanent switch, the Black Cats are reportedly keen to add a large dose of Premier League experience to their squad by exploring the possible addition of a midfielder that racked up almost 300 appearances in all competitions during his time in North London.

The Switzerland international was a two-time FA Cup winner and lifted the Community Shield on two occasions during a seven-year spell with the Gunners and enjoyed further success following his move to Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2023. During his first season with the German outfit, Xhaka became a Bundesliga champion, lifted the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) and narrowly missed out on a historic treble as Xabi Alonso’s side fell to a defeat against Serie A club Atalanta in the Europa League. Xhaka and his team-mates won the German Super Cup at the start of last season but we unable to add to their impressive haul of trophies throughout the campaign.

Xhaka has been linked with a move to the Saudi Arabia Pro League in recent weeks but Sunderland were the latest club to be linked with a move for his services after it was suggested the Black Cats were exploring a possible £7 million deal for the experienced midfielder. But what has been said about Xhaka’s future with Bayer Leverkusen and what has the man himself said about what could lie ahead?

What has been said about Granit Xhaka’s future at Bayer Leverkusen?

In an interview with German outlet Bild, Leverkusen managing director Simon Rolfes: “There is interest, but nothing has become concrete so far. Of course, we’re now in the phase where we’re finalising the squad - that’s obvious. Granit plays an important role in that, which is why it certainly won’t be an issue that drags on throughout the entire transfer window. There will still be some changes in the squad overall. But at some point, the squad has to be 95 percent complete - and Granit is an important part of that. So there will definitely be a decision sooner rather than later.”

What has a Bayer Leverkusen team-mate said about Granit Xhaka’s future?

Leverkusen and Germany midfielder Robert Andrich told Bild:“This is a matter between him, his management, and the club. In the end, Granit will know what’s best for him. It’s completely normal in football that unforeseen things sometimes happen. I can’t say much about that. I’m not his advisor. I’m not his agent. Anything can happen.”

What has Granit Xhaka said about his future at Bayer Leverkusen?

Speaking ahead of Switzerland’s friendly with Mexico last month, the former Arsenal midfielder assessed a number of changes at his current club after manager Xabi Alonso, centre back Jonathan Tah, wing-back Jeremie Frimpong and attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz all departed just over 12 months after their Bundesliga title win.

He said: “I already experienced a major upheaval at Arsenal in 2019. That takes a lot of energy and I’m no longer 25. I’ll be 33 in September, and of course, the players who are leaving or have left are a huge loss, definitely because they were extremely important for the team. With Simon Rolfes and Fernando Carro, we have enough players who can hopefully get the team back to that level. Whether it’s with or without me is another question. But as of today, I’m here. We’re happy and that’s what matters.”

“I haven’t played everywhere yet. Of course, you think about it but as I said, my mind is far away. I have my family and my management to take care of such things. And when the time comes and you have an offer on the table, then you start thinking about it. And when the time comes for a transfer to take place, I’ll definitely let you know.”