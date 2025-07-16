Former Sunderland winger Tommy Watson has discussed his decision to join Brighton in a new interview

Tommy Watson says Brighton's record in youth development was the key to his decision to depart Sunderland.

Watson has joined his new team mates in pre-season training after his involvement in the U19 European Championships with England, and has opened up on his move in an interview with club media at their pre-season training camp.

Sunderland agreed to sell Watson earlier this year as the youngster's contract at the club began to wind down, with Brighton very close to signing him on deadline day in January. The deal, which could eventually be worth around £11 million to Sunderland if future add-on clauses are triggered, brought to a long transfer saga to an end after Brighton also tried to sign the winger last summer.

The 19-year-old said the facilities and track record of opportunities for young players on offer had convinced him that it was the right move to make. Watson name checked former Sunderland players Jason Steele and Danny Welb

"I've probably been taken aback a bit by the set up and the training ground, there's no excuses for me not to kick on here," he said.

"The coaching staff are great, especially the manager, so demanding. The first few sessions have been tough on the body but that's what I want, I've come here for a challenge and a step up, and hopefully I can show my ability. It's the place I've always wanted to come, for the way they develop and give opportunities to young players. I don't think there's another club like it. I just thought, this is the place for me. The squad is so well thought, a real core group of English players with experience, they've been great helping me settle especially Steeley [Jason]. Then there are the younger players who I'm really getting on well with. I'm loving it.

"I'm hoping to establish myself as a Premier League player, get a few goals and assists. Hopefully I can fit into the group - I think they can go really far from the snippets I've seen."

Tommy Watson reflects on his dramatic final appearance for Sunderland

Watson also reflected on his remarkable final appearance for the club, scoring the goal that secured their play-off final win over Sheffield United and a return to the Premier League.

"It was just a whirlwind, really," Watson said.

"I didn't have many touches while I was on the pitch but the ones I did have I think were really decisive. It was crazy. I think my goal was my seventh touch, my last one, just a pass round the defender into the corner. It was pandemonium. I think it was the perfect way to go out, really. I had a season full of ups and downs, every experience possible I think. Stick from the fans then becoming a hero really. My family and friends, my girlfriend especially, stuck by me through the tough times and then we all got to celebrate. I had full confidence and belief in my ability, I knew we were making the right decision to come to Brighton. I just stuck by my ability and in the end it all worked out."