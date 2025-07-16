Sunderland have travelled to Portugal to continue their pre-season campaign

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland continue their pre-season preparations with a trip to Portugal this week, where the Black Cats will contest a friendly double header against a pair of high profile European opponents.

After a 2-2 draw against Gateshead and a 4-0 victory over South Shields in their first outings of the summer last Saturday, Regis Le Bris’ squad have now jetted out to the Algarve for a training camp that will culminate in matches against Sevilla and Sporting CP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when are those contests, and how can supporters follow all of the action from back on Wearside? Here’s everything you need to know...

When do Sunderland play Sevilla and Sporting CP?

Sunderland’s next pre-season fixture comes against Sevilla on the evening of Saturday, July 19th at 8pm. The Black Cats will train for the next few days in Portugal before meeting their Spanish opponents at the Estadio Algarve.

Le Bris’ side will then be back in action at the same venue on Monday, July 21st against Sporting. That game is also schedule to kick off at 8pm.

Sunderland's remaining 2025/26 pre-season schedule in full is as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

19/07 – Sevilla FC, Estádio Algarve (20:00)

21/07 – Sporting CP, Estádio Algarve (20:00)

26/07 – Heart of Midlothian, Tynecastle Park (15:00)

29/07 – Hull City, MKM Stadium (19:45)

02/08 – Real Betis, Stadium of Light (15:00)

09/08 – FC Augsburg (14:00)

10/08 – Rayo Vallecano (16:30)

How to watch Sunderland vs Sevilla and Sporting CP

While some fans will be making the trip to Portugal to support their side in person, many will have to make do with watching the action from afar.

Streaming passes are priced at £6.99 for individual matches, and can be purchased via the club’s official website a few days before the fixture itself. Alternatively, supporters can buy a full pre-season bundle for £40.99, available now.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What is the latest Sunderland injury news?

A recent statement from Sunderland confirmed that a number of defensive talents are set to miss the beginning of the 2025/26 campaign due to injury. An excerpt read: “Several players are expected to miss the start of the 2025-26 season after undergoing surgery this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Aji Alese and Luke O’Nien are progressing well after shoulder surgery, with Dennis Cirkin (wrist) and Leo Hjelde (Achilles) also continuing their respective recoveries at the Academy of Light. The quartet are expected to miss the club’s opening three PL fixtures - against West Ham United, Burnley, and Brentford - before returning to action after the September international break.”

Elsewhere, there is better news regarding Chris Rigg. The teenager was absent from Saturday’s double header against Gateshead and South Shields, after picking up an ankle injury that ruled him out of the U19 European Championships this summer.

But speaking at the weekend, Le Bris confirmed that the starlet would join full training with his team mates in Portugal. He said: "Chris picked up an ankle injury with the national team, which delayed his restart with the squad. So today was just too early for him. But there is no issue now, he will start working with the team in Portugal."

Your next Sunderland read: Régis Le Bris outlines Sunderland's Ahmed Abdullahi plan after encouraging South Shields cameo