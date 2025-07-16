Watson opens up on Black Cats exit plus Xhaka latest as El Khannouss and Lucumí updates surface

Watson has now linked up with his new teammates in pre-season training following international duty with England’s U19s and has given his first interview since completing the long-anticipated move. The 19-year-old joined Brighton in a deal that could rise to £11million with add-ons. Sunderland had initially resisted a sale in January, but with his contract winding down, a summer exit was eventually sanctioned

“It was just a whirlwind, really,” Watson said of the Wembley win. “I didn’t have many touches while I was on the pitch but the ones I did have I think were really decisive. It was crazy. I think my goal was my seventh touch, my last one… it was pandemonium.

“I had a season full of ups and downs – every experience possible, I think. Stick from the fans, then becoming a hero really. My family and friends, my girlfriend especially, stuck by me through the tough times and then we all got to celebrate.”

Watson also revealed Brighton’s facilities and reputation for developing young talent had made his decision easier. “I had full confidence and belief in my ability. I knew we were making the right decision. I just stuck by my ability and in the end it all worked out.”

Xhaka latest amid reported Sunderland interest

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has confirmed a decision on Granit Xhaka’s future will be made “sooner rather than later” – amid reported interest from Sunderland and Saudi side Neom SC.

The Black Cats have been linked with an £8.7million move for the Swiss international and are said to have discussed a three-year contract with the 32-year-old. While no agreement has been struck, Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported over the weekend that Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus had made contact with Leverkusen. However, he also noted that Neom’s attention may now be shifting to Lyon’s Corentin Tolisso.

Rolfes told Bild: “There is interest, but nothing has become concrete so far… Granit plays an important role [in the squad], so it certainly won’t be an issue that drags on throughout the window.”

El Khannouss attracting Forest attention

Former Sky Sports journalist Pete O’Rourke reports that Nottingham Forest are considering a move for Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss – a long-standing target for Sunderland – should they sell Morgan Gibbs-White to Spurs.

El Khannouss, 21, was first linked with the Black Cats during his time at Genk and is understood to remain a player of interest. However, with Forest now actively monitoring the Moroccan international, competition could intensify. Sky Sports' Keith Downie recently said: “Sunderland also have a long-standing interest in Bilal El Khannouss of Leicester… one to watch.”

Lucumí snubs Black Cats’ approach

Sunderland’s hopes of landing Colombia international Jhon Lucumí appear to have been dashed, with multiple reports in Italy and South America claiming the defender has turned down a move to Wearside.

Lucumí has emerged as a key defensive target for Sunderland, especially with several players set to miss the start of the season through injury. However, Gianluca Di Marzio reported this week that the Black Cats were waiting for his release clause to expire before making a formal move. That clause has now lapsed.

Antena2 claim Sunderland remain willing to make a bid, with Bologna now demanding €22million (approx. £18.5million) for the 27-year-old. But Il Resto del Carlino report that Lucumí is not keen on a move to the Stadium of Light and has prioritised joining a Champions League club instead. He is also said to have rejected Bournemouth, further underlining his desire to test himself at the very top level.

