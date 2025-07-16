Sunderland face Premier League rival in race for Leicester’s Bilal El Khannouss after fresh twist

Sunderland remain in the frame for Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss – but now face fresh competition from Nottingham Forest, according to former Sky Sports journalist Pete O’Rourke.

O’Rourke reports that Forest are considering a move for the 21-year-old Moroccan international as a potential replacement for Morgan Gibbs-White, who is attracting strong interest from Tottenham Hotspur. Should Forest decide to cash in on their star playmaker, El Khannouss is one of the names being lined up to fill the creative void.

Sunderland’s interest in El Khannouss dates back to his time at Genk, before he completed a switch to Leicester City last summer. The Black Cats tracked the attacking midfielder closely during his breakthrough in Belgium, and while no formal move has been made, he remains on their long-term radar.

Sky Sports’ Keith Downie recently noted Sunderland’s admiration for the player. “Sunderland also have a long-standing interest in Bilal El Khannouss of Leicester,” Downie said. “Sunderland are keen on the attacking midfielder but aren’t actively in talks at this moment. One to watch…”

El Khannouss is widely regarded as one of the brightest young midfielders in Europe, having broken into the Morocco national team during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and earned multiple senior caps since. Known for his dribbling, vision and creativity in tight spaces, he fits the mould of high-upside, development-focused signings that Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey have prioritised since taking charge of Sunderland’s recruitment.

Following Jobe Bellingham’s high-profile move to Borussia Dortmund, Sunderland are continuing to reshape their midfield options. While the arrivals of Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki have added depth and energy, El Khannouss would bring a different profile, offering a more technical, final-third presence with experience in top-level international football.

The £21million-rated playmaker is under contract at Leicester and is expected to play a role in their upcoming Championship campaign following relegation last campaign. However, should serious interest emerge – particularly if Forest accelerate their pursuit – the Foxes could be tempted to sell.

For Sunderland, the interest remains non-urgent but active. El Khannouss may not be an immediate priority, but with the club planning long-term and targeting players capable of growing into top-tier Premier League talent, his name is not one that will disappear from their radar anytime soon.

In other news, Sunderland have been linked with a stunning move for former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka, with the Black Cats also pushing ahead with a formal bid for Jhon Lucumí, according to a series of reports. After already sealing six signings this summer – including Simon Adingra, Habib Diarra and Enzo Le Fée – the club’s focus has now shifted to defensive reinforcements and experienced leadership. And if the latest claims are to be believed, Sunderland are making their most ambitious play yet.

