Transfer news: Sunderland-linked striker set for Leeds United medical

Dominic Calvert-Lewin looks to be closing in on a move to Leeds United.

Leeds United have reached an agreement in principle to sign free agent Dominic Calvert-Lewin after the player was previously linked with a transfer to Sunderland, according to reports.

The striker has been without a club since leaving Everton at the end of last season, and has repeatedly found himself at the centre of speculation over his future in recent weeks. Indeed, according to talkSPORT, Calvert-Lewin was sounded out over a potential move to Sunderland earlier in the summer, but the Black Cats ultimately shelved their interest after it became apparent that they were unlikely to be able to match his demands.

As per an update from the national outlet, Regis Le Bris’ side were “willing to offer Calvert-Lewin a move to the Stadium of Light” in the aftermath of his departure from the Toffees, but the 28-year-old was seemingly keen to keep his options open amid hopes that he could secure a transfer to a club who are “higher up the Premier League food chain”. The report went on to state that Calvert-Lewin has also held talks with Leeds, but that the Whites had been put off at the time by his wage demands.

According to David Ornstein, however, any such issues have seemingly been put to bed, with Calvert-Lewin now expected to travel to Leeds’ training ground imminently to complete a medical and put pen to paper on a contract. The forward spent nine years on the books at Everton, scoring 71 goals in 274 appearances across an injury-blighted stint. He has also amassed 11 senior caps for England, scoring four times, with his most recent cap coming back in 2021.

What did Dominic Calvert-Lewin say about his exit from Everton?

In a statement confirming his decision to part company with Everton, Calvert-Lewin said: "After nine remarkable years I've made the incredibly difficult decision - together with my family - to begin a new chapter in my career," Calvert-Lewin posted on Instagram.

"This isn't something I chose lightly. Everton has been my home since I was 19 years old. It's the place that saw potential in me, challenged me to grow and shaped me both as a footballer and as a man. I want to express my gratitude to all the managers and coaches I've worked with over the years and to my team-mates who have become life-long friends."

He added: "The choice to move on was not simply about me, it was a decision with my family and we spent a long time considering together. We believe it's the right moment to seek a new challenge and continue growing, but that doesn't lessen the bond I'll always have with Everton.

"I'm deeply proud of what we've shared, fighting for this club when it mattered most, scoring big goals in crucial moments, wearing the shirt with commitment and pride. My hope is that I leave with your respect, knowing I always sought to uphold the values of this great club."