Sunderland are said to be one of several clubs monitoring Matt O’Riley’s situation at Brighton

Sunderland have made initial contact over a prospective deal for Brighton midfielder Matt O’Riley, but could miss out on the player amid rival interest from Italian giants Juventus, according to reports.

The Black Cats have been busy in the transfer market this summer, and look to be closing in on an eleventh deal of the window, with Getafe defender Omar Alderete understood to be closing in on a switch to the Stadium of Light.

But with around three weeks left before September 1st’s deadline, it would appear that Kristjaan Speakman and his recruitment team are far from finished in their work. To that end, fresh reports from Italian outlet TuttoSport claim that Sunderland are one of several clubs on the trail of Brighton talent O’Riley.

What has been said about Sunderland’s transfer interest in Brighton midfielder Matt O’Riley?

According to this latest update, Juventus are very much leading the race for O’Riley’s signature, having initially approached the player’s camp in early August. Since then, the Serie A outfit have drawn up a proposal for personal terms, offering a five-year contract worth around £2.6 million per season.

O’Riley has reportedly agreed to these terms, but Juve are dragging their heels over tabling a concrete bid to Brighton because they are awaiting the sales of Nico Gonzalez, Douglas Luiz, and Fabio Miretti before making their move.

This hesitancy could open the door to a number of other suitors, however, with Sunderland, Everton, and Nottingham Forest all mentioned as admirers of the Denmark international. It is understood that the Toffees are particularly keen, but that the Black Cats and Forest have also sounded out O’Riley’s representatives over a possible move.

To complicate matters further, much could hinge on Forest’s apparent interest in the aforementioned Douglas Luiz. Should Nuno Espirito Santo’s side push ahead with a swoop for the Brazilian, that in turn could help to free Juve in their efforts to lure O’Riley to the continent between now and the end of the transfer window.

What else has been said about Matt O’Riley’s Brighton future amid Sunderland transfer links?

Elsewhere, former Premier League scout Mike Brown has told Football Insider that Brighton would indeed be open to selling O’Riley this summer if the right bid comes in for the 24-year-old.

Speaking to the online outlet, he said: “Brighton will listen to offers for Matt O’Riley. The manager won’t stand in his way if he wants to leave, because he’s made it clear he’s not entirely happy at the club and with his role there.

“From what I hear, he’s done that privately as well as publicly. If they get a good offer for him, I think it’s something they’re going to have to consider. They don’t want unhappy players in the dressing room, because the discontent can spread quickly.

“So if he isn’t happy there, there’s no reason they’d want to keep him around. But it will also have to be the right deal and the right money for them, because he’s only been there for a year and they won’t want to make a loss on him.”