Bundesliga side Wolfsburg have made a £10million transfer bid for Sunderland and Northern Ireland’s Trai Hume

The 23-year-old Northern Ireland international has become a key figure at the Stadium of Light since joining from Linfield in January 2022, making over 100 appearances for the club and playing a pivotal role in last season’s promotion to the Premier League.

Hume is known for his energy, pace and robust tackling, qualities that have attracted attention from clubs across Europe. Wolfsburg’s bid underlines his growing reputation, with the German outfit now looking to prise him away from Wearside.

Statistically, Hume has been one of Sunderland’s most reliable performers over the past two EFL Championship campaigns. In 2024-25, he played 47 matches, scoring three goals and providing six assists while helping keep 17 clean sheets. He played 4,110 minutes across the season, posting a 78% passing completion rate and making 79 successful tackles.

The previous season, he featured 46 times, scoring once and assisting once, with 12 clean sheets, 97 successful tackles and an 83% passing accuracy. On the international stage, Hume has represented Northern Ireland at various youth levels and has earned 22 senior caps since his debut in March 2022, wearing the captain’s armband on several occasions.

While Sunderland will be reluctant to lose a player of Hume’s calibre so soon after their top-flight return, Wolfsburg’s approach could test their resolve. The right-back’s development into a Premier League-level defender has been one of the club’s biggest success stories in recent years, and any departure would leave a significant gap in Régis Le Bris’ squad.

What other Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Paraguay centre-back Omar Alderete has sealed a £10million move to Sunderland from La Liga side Getafe, signing a contract until June 2029.

Sunderland have landed their latest summer signing after Romano confirmed that Omar Alderete’s switch from Getafe is complete. The 28-year-old Paraguay international joins the Black Cats on a long-term deal as part of the club’s Premier League squad rebuild under Régis Le Bris.

The Black Cats are believed to have fended off competition for Alderete, who has built a strong reputation in Spain’s top flight. Romano reported on Monday morning: “Omar Alderete to Sunderland, here we go! Deal sealed with Getafe for £10m fee. Contract until June 2029. All done.”

The deal continues Sunderland’s high-spending summer, which has already seen the arrivals of Granit Xhaka, Simon Adingra, Robin Roefs and Reinildo Mandava. With Alderete tied down until 2029, the Black Cats have secured not just immediate defensive reinforcement but also a player who can form part of their long-term core.

Sunderland fans will now be eager to see Alderete in action when the Premier League campaign begins, with his signing representing another statement of intent from Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and the club’s recruitment team.