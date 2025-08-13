Sunderland have taken two Glentoran academy prospects on trial as the club continues their push to unearth the next generation of talent

Sunderland have taken two promising youngsters from Glentoran on trial as the Premier League club continues to scout top talent from Northern Ireland.

The Belfast outfit have confirmed that academy prospects Cal Weatherup and Daniel Beattie are spending time at the Academy of Light, under sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and academy manager Robin Nicholls, training in first-class facilities and experiencing football at the highest level.

Weatherup recently signed his first professional contract with the Glens, while Beattie has also progressed through the club’s youth ranks. Both players are seen as prime examples of the pathway available to emerging talent at Glentoran, who have a strong track record of producing players capable of stepping up to the professional game.

Sunderland already have strong Northern Irish representation in their first team, with internationals Trai Hume and Dan Ballard key figures under Régis Le Bris. Academy players Ben Metcalf and Matthew Burns are also part of the club’s development setup.

Burns, a Northern Ireland youth international, joined Sunderland earlier this year from Coleraine after making his senior debut in the NIFL Premiership at just 16. The energetic and technically gifted midfielder had been promoted to Coleraine’s first-team squad for the start of the 2024–25 campaign following standout youth performances.

Before his move to Wearside, Burns was part of the Irish FA’s JD National Academy – a prestigious residential programme aimed at producing elite-level players for Northern Ireland’s youth and senior teams. He left having been named Joint Graduate of the Year, underlining the high regard in which he is held by national coaches.

Burns’ former school, Dalriada School in Ballymoney, paid tribute to his achievement in an Instagram post after the transfer, noting his “remarkable journey” to joining a Premier League club.

Weatherup and Beattie’s trials follow Sunderland’s strategy of identifying and recruiting top young players from across the UK and Ireland, a process which has already yielded success in recent years. Both will be looking to impress coaches at the Academy of Light as they continue their development.

What other Sunderland news is there?

Sunderland have sealed their eleventh signing of the summer with the arrival of Paraguay international Omar Alderete from La Liga side Getafe.

While the fee is officially undisclosed, it is understood to be around £10million with the potential for a small number of add-ons. The 28-year-old has penned a four-year contract on Wearside, providing a major boost to Régis Le Bris’ defensive options ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League. Central defence was one of the areas identified as needing extra depth this summer.

Alderete has featured just once in pre-season for Getafe, so it remains unclear whether he will be ready to start against West Ham on the opening day of the Premier League season. However, Sunderland expects him to play a significant role across the campaign.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said Alderete’s arrival would add both athleticism and quality in possession to the Black Cats’ backline.“We are delighted to welcome Omar to Sunderland,” Speakman said. “He’s a player with extensive experience in European Club football and at the international level.

“It was important for us to identify and add a left-sided centre back for the group, and ensure the profile was aligned to our game model. In Omar, we have an aggressive and athletic player who can move the ball efficiently in possession. He’s connected to our story and where we want to go, and naturally excited about the opportunity to play in the Premier League.”

