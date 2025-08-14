Sunderland have once again been linked with Fiorentina starlet Eddy Kouadio.

Sunderland are continuing to monitor the progress of Fiorentina defender Eddy Kouadio, according to reports in Italy.

The teenage talent has been linked with the Black Cats in the past, with an update from Africa Foot suggesting that discussions had already begun over a potential transfer earlier in year, and that sporting director Kristjaan Speakman was eager to finalise a deal before the end of last season.

Evidently, such an agreement never came to fruition, but an update from continental publication La Nazione, as relayed by LaViola, states that Sunderland are still very much interested in the player.

The report states that a number of clubs, including the Black Cats, are keeping an eye on the defender, who is currently under contract in Florence until the summer of 2027. It is suggested that Kouadio could one day replace another mooted Sunderland target, Pietro Comuzzo, in the first team one day, provided he isn’t prised away from Fiorentina before then. To that end, however, the centre-back has seemingly done his senior prospects a world of good with recent eye-catching displays against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in pre-season.

Who is reported Sunderland transfer target Eddy Kouadio?

Eddy Kouadio is a 19-year-old defender currently on the books at Fiorentina. Born in 2006, the starlet has risen through the ranks of his boyhood club’s academy system, but at the time of writing, is still yet to make his competitive senior debut, despite having been included in a number of match day squads and featuring this pre-season.

Nevertheless, he was a frequent fixture of Fiorentina’s U20 team last term, registering 41 appearances across all competitions as both a centre-back and a right-back. Alongside his club duties, Kouadio has also been capped by Italy’s U19 set-up.

What other transfer business have Sunderland completed recently?

Renewed speculation involving Kouadio comes off the back of Sunderland bringing in another centre-back in the form of Paraguayan defender Omar Alderete. The South American sealed a £10.5 million transfer from Getafe earlier in the week.

Explaining the decision to sign Alderete, transfer chief Speakman said: “We are delighted to welcome Omar to Sunderland. He’s a player with extensive experience in European club football and at the international level.

“It was important for us to identify and add a left-sided centre back for the group, and ensure the profile was aligned to our game model. In Omar, we have an aggressive and athletic player who can move the ball efficiently in possession. He’s connected to our story and where we want to go, and naturally excited about the opportunity to play in the Premier League.”