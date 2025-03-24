Eddy Kouadio | Getty Images

Sunderland have been credited with an interest in the Fiorentina defender

Over the weekend, Sunderland were the subject of fresh transfer reports linking them with a move for Fiorentina defender Eddy Kouadio.

According to an update from Africa Foot, the Black Cats have been in discussions with the Italian club, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman eager to finalise a deal before the end of the current campaign. It is also suggested, however, that no formal offer has been made at this stage. Instead, talks are understood to be ongoing as Sunderland seek to reach an agreement in principle.

Speakman & Co are reportedly preparing a five-year contract for the Italy youth international, though details regarding Fiorentina’s valuation and the potential transfer fee remain unclear. But who is Kouadio, and what could Sunderland fans expect to see from him if the club were to complete a deal for him?

Who is Sunderland target Eddy Kouadio?

Eddy Kouadio is an 18-year-old defender currently on the books at Italian club Fiorentina. Born in 2006, the starlet has risen through the ranks of his boyhood club’s academy system, but at the time of writing, is still yet to make his senior debut, despite having been included in a number of match day squads.

Nevertheless, he has been a frequent fixture of Fiorentina’s U20 team this season, making 29 appearances in the Primavera 1 as both a centre-back and a right-back. Alongside his club duties, Kouadio has also been capped by Italy’s U19 set-up. It is worth noting that his contract in Florence is currently due to expire in 2027.

What would Eddy Kouadio offer Sunderland?

In terms of his profile, Kouadio is versatile and physical defender, standing at around 6’3” and capable of playing as either a full-back or centre-back.

With regards to actual in-game output, there are reasons to believe that he boasts a decent amount of promise too. While it is important to reiterate that Kouadio is competing at U20s level, rather than as a senior, so far this season has won 8.7% more of his defensive duels than Sunderland star Chris Mepham when playing as a centre-back, and he also makes more clearances and registers a remarkably similar aerial duel success rate too.

As a full-back, he has won 11.9% more of his defensive duels than Trai Hume has this season, and has also recorded a higher dribble success rate and a pass completion rate that is just 0.4% worse. In other words, while he may not be the finished article at the present moment in time, there are reasons to believe that Kouadio has the raw potential to be a very effective defensive presence as he develops, whether that be as a centre-back or a full-back.

