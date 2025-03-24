Nectar Triantis has shone during his loan spell with Hibernian this season

This summer could prove to be a pivotal one in the career of Sunderland starlet Nectar Triantis.

The 21-year-old has spent the vast majority of the current campaign on loan with Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian, and during his time at Easter Road, has not only been transformed into a central midfielder, but one capable of controlling - and indeed, winning - matches.

At the time of writing, Triantis has scored three goals and assisted five more in the Scottish top flight this term, and has helped Hibs to an unbeaten run of 14 matches - stretching all the way back to mid-December - and the cusp of European qualification. His efforts have been enough to earn him a first ever senior international call-up for Australia this month too, but still, as per the player himself, he is unsure as to where he will be playing his football next season.

In a recent interview with Hibs Observer, when asked about his future beyond the end of his loan stint in Edinburgh, he said: "Honestly, I have zero idea. I've had communication with my parent club, Sunderland, and they're happy with how I'm going. But I could not give you an answer right now, to be honest. And it's not my biggest focus at the moment, because there's still a long way to go in the season. Sorry to not be able to answer that, I really don't even know myself where I'll be next season.

"There's every chance I could be at any club, you know? It gives me a lot of pride and joy that the Hibs fans actually want me and want me to sign, a lot of relief and satisfaction that there's that backing behind me. I think I'm going to just see what happens over the next few months."

But what should Sunderland do with the emerging talent over the coming months?

What does the future hold for Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis?

Speaking during the latest episode of The Roar podcast, The Echo’s Sunderland writer James Copley said: “I think he [Triantis] is definitely worth a look in pre-season, isn't he? Obviously, he's playing in the centre of midfield now - he was brought to Sunderland as a defender. He found opportunities hard to come by, didn't he? That's why he was sent out on loan to Hibs.

“He definitely warrants that chance because he's done everything you want with a loanee, hasn't he? If he doesn't warrant a chance in Sunderland in pre-season and in the beginning of next season, then I think you just have to let him go to Hibs permanently, don't you? Or go elsewhere. I think he was clearly a long-term signing, so I can't envisage a scenario in which Sunderland don't take another look at him because he's doing so well.

“Scotland's such a good breeding ground for players. In terms of a league that's going to get you Championship-ready, the Scottish Premier League is probably right up there. There's a lot of players go up to Scotland from English football and they can't cope with the speed of it, the passion, the way it goes end to end... It's a bit of a throwback league in a sense. I mean that in the best possible way. It's intense and it's fun to watch. I think the Championship has got a bit of that about it as well. If he can do it up there, then I think there's every chance that he can have a good career down here.

“He really wants to play, doesn't he? I think that's probably the reason why he's been to Hibs. He's certainly worth a look. There's definitely a raw player there and I think he's well worth his Australian call-up as well.”

