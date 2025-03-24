Graeme Murty wished the departing Sunderland winger well after his exit to Ukraine earlier this month

Sunderland under-21 lead coach Graeme Murty has wished Jewison Bennette well after his Wearside departure was confirmed.

The winger left the club earlier this month, with the 20-year-old joining FC LNZ Cherkasy in Ukraine for an undisclosed fee. Bennette moved to the Ukrainian Premier League with immediate effect with the transfer window still open in Ukraine.

Though the money paid for Bennette’s transfer wasn’t stated by the Black Cats, it has been heavily suggested that Sunderland received around £417k for the player, including bonuses Following his transfer to the Stadium of Light in August 2022, Bennette made 21 senior appearances for the Black Cats and scored twice. Bennette netted a memorable equaliser away against Watford at Vicarage Road and also provided the assist for Chris Rigg’s first senior league goal against Southampton at the Stadium of Light.

The winger also represented Costa Rica at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, featuring against Spain, Japan, and Germany, but struggled to earn regular minutes behind hotshot Jack Clarke, who became the club’s most effective and valuable attacking outlet before his big-money move to Ipswich Town last summer. Bennette moved down to the under-21s to receive game time but again found himself behind up-and-coming starlet Tommy Watson, whose good form forced Bennette into an unfamiliar left-back position for Murty’s side.

Speaking after Sunderland under-21s recent win over Leeds United, however, Murty paid tribute to the departing winger, who had written a lengthy social media post after his departure from the club, which had thanked staff members at the Academy of Light and those involved with the youth side.

“We've been in touch with Jewi. Jewi has been really brilliant to be around,” Murty said. “I think, as you can imagine, he's a really bubbly person to be around and we just wish him all the best. So him and his family are going to move across to a vastly different place. And we just wish him from our club all the very best for him and we hope that this move is ridiculously successful.”

On Instagram, Bennette said: “Thank you very much to the fans and teammates for the way they welcomed me. The support of the fans from day 1 to my last day in Sunderland treated me in the best way possible. My teammates welcomed me in a good way in the dressing room and made me feel at home.”

He continued: “I will always carry those details in my heart. I wish them the best. I wanted to thank the U21 coaches. They helped me stay strong and focused on my goals. Now, I have a new opportunity, and I want to make the most of it. Thanks again to everyone, and good luck.”

Reacting to the move, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We believe Jewison needs to play regularly in a first-team environment, and due to the progression of our team, opportunities have become increasingly limited for him at Sunderland. This move will enable him to continue his development, and we believe this is the right step for him at an important time. We all wish Jewison well in the next chapter of his career.”

Bennette joined Sunderland from CS Herediano in 2022 and initially featured on a relatively regular basis for the first team at the Stadium of Light. Last season, the attacker spent an ill-fated stint out on loan with Greek outfit Aris Saloniki, registering just two appearances during his time on the continent. This season, his only first-team action for Sunderland has been a nine-minute cameo in the Carabao Cup first-round defeat against Preston North End back in August.

After the poor loan move to Aris last season, the 20-year-old failed to break into current senior head coach Régis Le Bris’ squad during the 2024-25 campaign and was given the green light to leave the club during the winter transfer window.

League One club Charlton Athletic came in for the winger-turned-left-back on deadline day but missed out on signing Bennette after running out of time to conclude the deal as the 11pm trading curfew came and went without the papers being signed, hence the move to Ukraine, with the country’s transfer window still open.