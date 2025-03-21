Nectar Triantis has been in fine form for Hibernian this season.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle has heaped praise on Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis, claiming that the Australian has been “unbelievable” this season.

The pair are currently on the books together at Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, and have each played a part in the club’s simmering push for European qualification this term. For his part, Gayle has chipped in with four goals and four assists across 20 league outings, while Triantis has registered three goals and five assists in 26 appearances from the centre of midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in the case of the latter, his contributions have been enough to earn him a first ever senior international call-up this month, with the 21-year-old travelling as part of Australia’s current camp for World Cup qualifiers against Indonesia and China - although he failed to make the bench for a 5-1 victory over the former on Thursday evening.

What has Dwight Gayle said about Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis?

But while his international debut may have to wait a little while longer, Triantis’ work at domestic level has certainly been enough to catch the eye. Speaking during a recent appearance on the Open Goal podcast, when asked which teammates have impressed him most this season, Gayle replied: “All lot of the boys, really. Obviously Nectar has just been unbelievable.

“You see that unpredictability that I mentioned before? I feel like he is someone who is so good at it. You think he’s going to pass there, and he manages to just dribble somewhere else. It just catches people out. A very powerful figure in the middle, been one of our better players.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Nectar Triantis said about his Sunderland future?

With Triantis’ loan stint at Hibernian set to come to an end this summer, the starlet has admitted that he is still unsure as to whether he will be part of Sunderland’s plans next season.

In a recent interview with Hibs Observer, he said: "Honestly, I have zero idea. I've had communication with my parent club, Sunderland, and they're happy with how I'm going. But I could not give you an answer right now, to be honest. And it's not my biggest focus at the moment, because there's still a long way to go in the season. Sorry to not be able to answer that, I really don't even know myself where I'll be next season.

"There's every chance I could be at any club, you know? It gives me a lot of pride and joy that the Hibs fans actually want me and want me to sign, a lot of relief and satisfaction that there's that backing behind me. I think I'm going to just see what happens over the next few months."