Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis continues to make headlines north of the border - with his future very much up in the air.

Earlier this week the on-loan defender, who has starred in midfield for Hibernian in recent months, admitted that he has “zero idea” as to where he will be playing his football next season.

The Australian, who recently received his first senior international call-up for his country, has caught the eye during a temporary stint with Hibernian this season, and has played a key role in the heart of midfield as David Gray’s side pursue European qualification in the Scottish Premiership. His manager in Scotland has also been speaking about his future and his recent performances.

Indeed, at the time of writing, Hibs have not lost a league match since December 7th, with Triantis having personally contributed three goals and five assists during that run of 14 outings. Understandably, there are those at Easter Road who are eager to see the 21-year-old stay in Edinburgh beyond the end of his loan deal, but as things stand, the player himself has admitted that he has received no concrete indication as to where he will be playing his football next season.

What has the on-loan Sunderland and Hibernian youngster said?

Speaking to Hibs Observer, he said: "Honestly, I have zero idea. I've had communication with my parent club, Sunderland, and they're happy with how I'm going. But I could not give you an answer right now, to be honest. And it's not my biggest focus at the moment, because there's still a long way to go in the season. Sorry to not be able to answer that, I really don't even know myself where I'll be next season. “

What has Hibernian boss David Gray said about the Sunderland midfielder?

“That's probably a question for them, isn't it?,” Gray said. “It depends on how they see him moving forward. All we can do is keep trying to develop him and getting the best out of him here. And then if there's a conversation to be had at the end of the season, that's just something we'll address. He's still contracted to Sunderland at the end of the season. It depends on where they're playing and what their plan is moving forward.

“They don't know what league they're going to be in. If they're in the Premier League, does that change things? If they're in the Championship, it certainly will. So there's a lot of variables on that one. I think the biggest thing for us is we're getting the benefits out of his level of performance just now. And he's playing with a smile on his face all the time. That's something he definitely brings every day, which is a real bonus to the group as well.”

Speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News, Gray says Triantis’ steady form during Hibs’ unbeaten Premiership run is the main reason he has earned a call-up.

“His consistency in the middle of the pitch and his level of performance is improving, and he's got that international recognition. It's fantastic for anybody looking to try and do that because everyone's got different aspirations and beliefs about what they want to achieve in their career.

“Everyone's got different motivations. Some people do it purely for money. Some people do it because they want to play for their country. There's no prouder moment or greater achievement than having a little evening playing for your country. And that's something that is achievable when you play for a club like Hibs.”

