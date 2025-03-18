'Every chance...' - Sunderland loanee admits he could be at 'any club' next season

Nectar Triantis has impressed for Hibernian this season

Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis has admitted that he has “zero idea” as to where he will be playing his football next season.

The Australian, who recently received his first senior international call-up for his country, has caught the eye during a temporary stint with Hibernian this season, and has played a key role in the heart of midfield as David Gray’s side pursue European qualification in the Scottish Premiership.

Indeed, at the time of writing, Hibs have not lost a league match since December 7th, with Triantis having personally contributed three goals and five assists during that run of 14 outings. Understandably, there are those at Easter Road who are eager to see the 21-year-old stay in Edinburgh beyond the end of his loan deal, but as things stand, the player himself has admitted that he has received no concrete indication as to where he will be playing his football next season.

What has the on-loan Sunderland player said?

Speaking to Hibs Observer, he said: "Honestly, I have zero idea. I've had communication with my parent club, Sunderland, and they're happy with how I'm going. But I could not give you an answer right now, to be honest. And it's not my biggest focus at the moment, because there's still a long way to go in the season. Sorry to not be able to answer that, I really don't even know myself where I'll be next season.

"There's every chance I could be at any club, you know? It gives me a lot of pride and joy that the Hibs fans actually want me and want me to sign, a lot of relief and satisfaction that there's that backing behind me. I think I'm going to just see what happens over the next few months."

In a wide-ranging interview, Triantis also opened up on the challenges he faced when leaving Australian side Central Coast Mariners to join Sunderland in 2023. Reflecting on the decision to leave his home country, he said: "It's not easy to just change your whole life and move across by yourself at 18, 19. It's a difficult thing to do. Not many people actually truly understand how hard it is. You speak to your family for 20 minutes a day. You see them once a year. That's the biggest thing.

"You don't see your family. You don't talk to them. You feel disconnected from them. When you arrive, you don't have friends here. You don't have family here. If you have an issue here, there's no one to help you. That's the harsh reality of it. Can it take a toll? Yes, it does if you let it,” added the on loan Sunderland defender who is catching the eye in Scotland.

