Sunderland under-21s thrashed Leeds United 3-0 at Eppleton CW in the Premier League 2 on Monday evening.

A first-half double from Finn Geragusain gave the Black Cats a commanding half-time lead before Harrison Jones bagged a third during the second stanza.

Sunderland came into the fixture having been knocked out of the Premier League Cup away to Burnley a week ago. Murty's side was 15th in the division ahead of the clash but jumped up to 12th position with the win. A top 12 finish will secure qualification to the PL International Cup, while the top 16 ensures a Premier League 2 play-off spot at the end of the season.

Tommy Watson was named in the XI as he stepped up his recovery from injury. The winger also played in the second half against Coventry City on Saturday in the Championship. Joe Anderson started in defence, with youth goalkeeper Dan Cameron also getting the nod in goal after concluding a loan switch to Hebburn Town last week on a dual registration deal.

Harrison Jones started as Sunderland’s number nine on the night, with Cuba Mitchell operating behind the striker. The Black Cats had the better of the first half against the Whites, with Geragusian giving Murty’s side the lead with five minutes of the opening 45 left to play with a point-blank finish. The 17-year-old, who started the game on the right flank, doubled his tally and Sunderland’s lead just seconds after the restart after Harrison Jones’ clever pass.

The visitors hit the post as the second half drew to a close, and goalkeeper Cameron was lucky his lax pass didn’t lead to a goal, but Sunderland exited the pitch at half-time with a deserved two-goal cushion. There were no changes from Sunderland at half-time, but the Whites opted to replace Josh McDonald for Ollie Pickles as the teams emerged for the second stanza, with Leeds winning a corner straight from the kick-off as they looked to get a goal back quickly.

Watson came close for the Black Cats in the 50th minute, with Leeds’ goalkeeper producing an exceptional save to deny the winger, who fired another two at the opposition goal in the minutes following but saw his efforts saved once again. Leeds made another two subs in the 57th minute, with Max McFadden replaced by Will Firth and Harvey Vincent coming off for Joel Richards as they attempted to turn the tide.

Just seconds later, Middlemas played a superb ball through to Geragusian, who dragged his shot just wide of the post on the angle. In the 63rd minute, Murty opted for a triple substitution with Watson, Mitchell and Jaydon Jones replaced by Jack Whittaker, Tom Lavery and Elias Lenz. It took seconds for Lenz to make his presence known after the German midfielder rattled the bar with a shot. Shortly after, Harrison Jones netted Sunderland’s third after being set up by Jenson Jones. Harrison Jones then could have scored another shortly after but missed a one-on-one chance.

Leeds huffed and puffed but couldn’t get their goal after a resolute Sunderland display in the second half, with the Wearsiders never really troubled in what was a routine win for Murty’s side in front of 379 fans. Sunderland play Nottingham Forest next up at the Stadium of Light in a couple of weeks on Friday April 4th at 7pm.

Here, James Copley rates each Sunderland player as the Black Cats took on Leeds United in the Premier League 2 on Monday night:

Dan Cameron Was given the nod in goal by Murty and was solid in the first half, though a lax pass nearly allowed Leeds United to pull one back before the interval. A steady display for the Hebburn loanee, who was questionable with his feet, though we will let him off as he has played two games in three days for the Hornets and Black Cats. 6

Jenson Jones Started at right-back and combined well with Geragusian. Looked good when going forward and possessed good pace and an appetite to work down the wings. Received some constructive criticism from Murty in the first-half for not being wide enough. He was moved to the left wing in the second half after Watson's withdrawal. Nabbed an assist for Sunderland's third goal. 8

Joe Anderson Played centre-back alongside Luke Bell and looked solid in the first-half. Played a lovely switch to Jenson Jones, which was inch-perfect. 7