Sunderland’s U21 side defeated Leeds United 3-0 in the Premier League 2 on Monday night...

Graeme Murty has reacted to Sunderland under-21s’ win over Leeds United in the Premier League 2 on Monday night at Eppleton CW.

A first-half double from Finn Geragusain gave the Black Cats a commanding half-time lead before Harrison Jones bagged a third during the second stanza.

Murty’s side came into the fixture having been knocked out of the Premier League Cup away to Burnley a week ago. Sunderland were 15th in the division ahead of the clash but jumped up to 12th position with the win. A top 12 finish will secure qualification to the PL International Cup, while the top 16 ensures a Premier League 2 play-off spot at the end of the season.

However, despite the win, Sunderland lead coach Murty disagreed with The Echo’s reporter after the game when it was put to him that it had been a comfortable victory for the Black Cats despite some pressure from Leeds United in the second half as the Whites looked but ultimately failed to fight back.

“I wouldn't say that,” Murty told The Echo when it was suggested the win was comfortable. “I think that we have to demand a little bit more in terms of our control of the game. The game became too random in the second half, although Leeds manipulated the game by changing shape, they changed a bit of their press and we didn't deal with that as well as I would have liked.

“However, I still thought we always looked a threat. It was a good challenge that we gave to the lads. We said to them we needed a clean sheet because we've had occasions where we've conceded really poor goals. So as a back group, they really wanted to keep the clean sheet.

“And we thought that if we did that, then obviously we'd be in a good place moving forward with the group. So the clean sheet is really, really good for us. However, the win itself has a little unsatisfying feel to it for the players because I think they know that can be better. And if they'd have taken any one of those numerous chances, we could have been a little bit more comfortable as you alluded to.”

Murty added to the club’s in-house media channels: “I've just said to the players I'm really pleased with the clean sheet, pleased with the win, pleased with the manner in which they approached the game as well. I think the players are a little bit dissatisfied because they thought the game, at times, was lacking in control. They thought it was a bit patchy at times, but we created so many chances against a really stingy defence, and we could, possibly, should have scored a few more goals.”

Sunderland play Nottingham Forest next up at the Stadium of Light in a couple of weeks on Friday April 4th at 7pm.

