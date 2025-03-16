The Sunderland loanee has been called up to the Australian national team ahead of this month’s games

Hibernian boss David Gray has remained coy on the transfer future of Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis.

The Australian joined the Scottish top-flight club on loan midway through last season and impressed at Easter Road before signing for the club once again last summer after the arrival of Régis Le Bris as Sunderland’s head coach.

The 21-year-old has been in superb form this season for new club Hibernian and has helped David Gray’s side to an unbeaten run of 14 Scottish Premiership matches at the time of writing, stretching all the way back to December 7th. That good form has resulted in a full international call-up to his native Socceroos for the first time.

Triantis has contributed three goals and five assists from the centre of midfield for Hibs this season, and his impressive consistency has been enough to convince Australia boss Tony Popovic to involve him in his plans for the first time. Sunderland face a decision on Traintis next summer after his return to the Wearside, and it will be interesting to see whether he is offered a chance by Le Bris during pre-season.

“I’m not surprised; he’s fully deserving of it,” Gray told The Scotsman regarding Triantis’ call-up. “He’s got really good attributes to be a really good number six, and he’s demonstrating that. He’s getting better all the time. He’s still contracted to Sunderland so we’ll address that as and when.

The Hibs boss continued on Triantis’ transfer situation come the end of the season: “There will be conversations with a number of players at the end of the season. Clearly he’s contracted to Sunderland, so we’ll see where that situation goes.”

Speaking about the decision to hand Traintis a call-up, Socceroos chief Popovic said: “I think in October and November, he was playing games but looked a little bit raw in Scotland. But he has developed confidence, a lot of belief playing really well, and they’re on an unbelievable run - I think it’s 13 or 14 games without defeat.

“I saw him play live against Celtic. He set up a wonderful goal, the first goal. He played well, and he looks very confident. I look forward to seeing him in camp and seeing what he can do.”

Speaking back in September, Triantis admitted that it was his “dream” to play for Australia one day, despite also being eligible to represent the Greek national team. He said: “It’s obviously a good feeling that there’s other countries that are wanting you. But growing up in Australia, I think it’s always been my dream to play for Australia.

“So in terms of countries, it’s sort of a mixed feeling because I could play for either, so it’s still not completely decided. But yeah, my heart does have a close spot with Greece. But I think my heart is with Australia. I’ve always had that dream to play for Australia."

