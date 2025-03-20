The promising Sunderland player has reflected on his 14-year stint at the Academy of Light

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland man Zak Johnson has reflected on his 14-year stint at the Academy of Light.

Johnson sealed a loan move to Notts County last January after the 20-year-old was frequently been involved in Regis Le Bris’ senior match day squad this season and was introduced from the bench during the FA Cup third-round defeat at the hands of Stoke City following Aji Alese’s injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnson has previously enjoyed loan stints with Hartlepool United and Irish outfit Dundalk FC, and will now spend the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign at Meadow Lane. The centre-back has played eight times in League Two for his new club.

“I remember walking through the doors as a little kid and just feeling like I belonged,” Johnson said while reflecting on his 14-year stint at the Academy of Light. “It was surreal to be part of something so special, and from that moment, I was determined to make the most of it.”

“The coaches were brilliant with me from the start. They didn’t just focus on football – they made sure we knew the importance of respect, dedication, and working hard every single day. Those values have stuck with me throughout my career.”

Johnson has come through the academy with the likes of Oli Bainbridge and Ben Middlemas with the trio sharing ups and downs together. He said: “We’ve been through so much together – training, matches, setbacks – and to still be playing at the same club is something really special."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on his first-team debut for Sunderland, Johnson added: “That was unbelievable. Walking out in the red and white shirt, knowing how much it means to the fans and the club, was something I’ll never forget. It made all the hard work worth it.”

Johnson has also enjoyed loan stints with Hartlepool United, Dundalk, and now Notts County with the England youth international defender gaining experience along the way to add to his learnings at the Academy of Light.

Going out on loan has been massive for me,” he said. “It’s given me the chance to experience different styles of football and challenge myself in new environments. But no matter where I’ve played, the values I learned at Sunderland have always stayed with me.

“The Academy of Light built the foundations of who I am. It’s not just about being a good footballer – it’s about being a good person, too. That’s something I’m really proud of. I’ll always be grateful to the Academy of Light for giving me the tools to pursue my dreams. I’m still learning, still working hard, and still pushing myself to be the best I can be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Addressing Johnson’s loan exit last January, Sunderland academy manager, Robin Nicholls said: "Zak is at a stage in his career where he has gained some excellent experiences, with two senior loans and a youth international selection under his belt. We are delighted that he will be spending the second half of the season with Stuart [Maynard’s] side and we firmly believe that he will be able to play an important role in Notts County achieving their goals."