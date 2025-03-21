Sunderland were beaten 3-0 by Coventry City on Saturday

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland suffered their heaviest defeat of Regis Le Bris’ tenure thus far when they slumped to a 3-0 loss at the hands of Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats put in an uncharacteristically lacklustre display against Frank Lampard’s side, and in the process suffered their first defeat by two or more goals since May of last year. Next up for Sunderland is a tricky home clash with former head coach Alex Neil’s Millwall side on March 29th, and the hope will be that the Black Cats can return to winning ways and breathe an added sense of impetus into their promotion push.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How important is it that Sunderland bounce back from their defeat to Coventry City?

Speaking on the latest episode of The Roar podcast, The Echo’s Sunderland writer James Copley said: “Sunderland's top six spot is definitely assured. If this turns into a little bit of a pattern and continues, you know, Sunderland losing games by more than a one-goal margin, or losing a number of games on the spin, then yes, you can start to get concerned. But it is worth noting that it's been a really, really good season.

“I think the frustration comes from [the feeling that] this has been coming. We'd seen Sunderland look a bit jaded in a few games recently. And one of the main criticisms, I think, of this Sunderland side is that although they don't lose many games by more than a one-goal margin, they don't really win many games by more than a one-goal margin either. It's only happened really a few times this season.

“And that's no bad thing, but I thought at one point this season, around the Sheffield United game at home, that this Sunderland team looked like it had the potential to maybe step up a few levels and start really putting teams to the sword, start really being clinical. I thought around that time that somebody was due a hiding and it didn't seem to happen.

“You're right to mention that this squad is very young because it is, and I think sometimes Sunderland do lower their level to play teams. I'm thinking of both Plymouth games, the Hull City game at the Stadium of Light, Preston. All respect to those teams who've played well against Sunderland - you have to say that tactically, they've set up well - but sometimes I feel like Sunderland get dragged into a dogfight when they don't need to. They just need to let their quality shine through. Those are the characteristics you're going to get with a young side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“And fans of every club will say this as well, but, you know, Sunderland have had a few injury issues. I do think the break is coming at a good time. Le Bris will get a bit of time to work on the training pitch, but they're actually away at the moment. I don't think there's anybody playing staff-wise, maybe other than the injured players, are at the Academy of Light currently. I don't think they'll be back until next week, which I think is a good thing, mentally and physically, to be able to reset. They've played a lot of football, haven't they? And there's been a fair few ups and downs this season.

“Millwall at home is a tough test. Alex Neil coming back to the Stadium of Light, where he's not well-liked and he's won before, hasn't he? He won against Sunderland before by a large scoreline when he was Stoke City boss, so that'll be interesting. Millwall are always difficult to play against, but you'd like to see Sunderland come up with a reaction now.”

Your next Sunderland read: Ex-Sunderland, Everton and West Brom striker involved in shock non-league club takeover bid