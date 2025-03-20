Sunderland have provided a brief update on the injured full-back during the international break

Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin has been withdrawn from England duties after picking up an injury against Coventry City last week.

Head coach Régis Le Bris is currently managing a lengthy injury list. The Black Cats were handed yet another new concern at the CBS Arena, with Dennis Cirkin limping out of the second half with a hamstring issue. That could present a major issue given the lack of a natural left-back elsewhere in the squad, though Leo Hjelde should be able to return from a minor injury against Alex Neil’s side later this month.

Cirkin, who has played regularly under Le Bris this season, was recently handed a call-up to England under-21s side under Lee Carsley but has now had to withdraw from the squad. Sunderland say they will continue to assess the defender ahead of Millwall at the Stadium of Light next weekend.

A statement on Sunderland’s website read: “Dennis Cirkin will no longer join up with England Under-21s after picking up an injury during Saturday’s game against Coventry City.

“The defender, who had received his first call-up to Lee Carsley’s squad, was replaced in the second half and is now undergoing further assessments by the Club’s medical staff. Further updates will be provided in due course.”

Dan Ballard and Salis Abdul Samed are thought to be around a fortnight behind the pair in their recovery from hamstring and calf issues respectively. Le Fée could be back for the Millwall game, and almost certainly for the trip to West Brom a week later if not.

What has Régis Le Bris said about injuries at Sunderland?

“I’m hopeful that Leo and probably Enzo too, they should be available [for Millwall] I think,” Le Bris said. “Salis and Dan will probably need two more weeks at least, but we will see how they progress.”

Ian Poveda remains absent with injury and there is as of yet no timeframe for his return, while Ahmed Abdullahi needs more time to recover from his groin problem. As of yet, there is no update on when Jayden Danns might be able to link up with the Black Cats as he continues his recovery from a back problem at Liverpool.

