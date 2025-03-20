The former Sunderland favourite is involved with a bid to take control of the North East non-league club

Former Sunderland, Everton and West Brom striker Victor Anichebe is involved in a bid to takeover at non-league club Gateshead.

It is understood that the ex-Nigerian international is heading up a consortium to purchase Gateshead, who play their football in the National League and are pushing for a promotion to League Two. Despite four of their last five league matches and drawing the other, the club remains in the play-off spots.

Little detail is yet known about the make-up of Anichebe’s bid or his business partners, but several well-placed non-league sources have confirmed to The Echo that the speculation linking Anichebe with a purchase of Gateshead is indeed accurate.

The Echo contacted Gateshead’s media team and several important figures currently working at the club but has received no comment on the issue, with the hierarchy at the non-league outfit remaining tight-lipped despite growing reports and speculation that the deal is close to being announced.

Anichebe has not played professionally since a 2017 spell with Beijing Enterprises, although did spend time training with Doncaster Rovers in recent years. The 36-year-old former Everton striker played for Sunderland during the club's Premier League relegation season, making 19 appearances in all competitions and netting thrice.

While at Goodison Park, the 11-time Nigeria international scored 26 goals in 168 appearances in all competitions before a move to West Brom. In three seasons at the Hawthorns between 2013 and 2016, the striker played 63 times and scored nine goals for the Baggies.

For their part, Gateshead have been fan-owned since the summer of 2019 after they were relegated from the top flight of non-league football due to financial irregularities under the club’s previous ownership group. Since then, the club has enjoyed decent spells under manager Mike Williamson, who guided the Heed back to the National League.

Fellow former Newcastle United player Rob Elliot replaced Williamson in the dugout but Gateshead were denied a spot in the National League play-offs due to a dispute regarding the lease with Gateshead International Stadium and the EFL. However, that problem was recently resolved and Gateshead would be able to move up to League Two should they win the play-offs.

Indeed, Anichebe has been spotted at Gateshead’s International Stadium recently, which has fuelled speculation that the deal is close to being announced. Anichebe was in attendance on Tuesday night as Gateshead lost 3-1 to Braintree Town at home. The former attacker then shared a cryptic post on Instagram account the following morning. He wrote: "Stressed. Overwhelmed. But God [hands together praying emoji]."

