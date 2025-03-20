The former Sunderland man has played just seven times in league games since his £10million move...

Former Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has been handed a fresh injury set-back at Southampton.

The 28-year-old left Sunderland two summers in a deal thought to be worth around the £10million mark but spent most of the campaign injured as the Saints won promotion to the Premier League.

The striker was limited to just four appearances for Southampton last season. The first two came in November before the player suffered a fresh hamstring injury that ruled him out until May. Stewart then suffered a setback during pre-season which hampered his early season progress.

However, the former Ross County battled his way back to fitness once more and earned his first start for the club and a first in the Premier League against Arsenal last October. Stewart, though, was forced off after just 26 minutes at the Emirates Stadium and replaced Cameron Archer after suffering yet another issue.

The striker had returned recently for Southampton’s under-21 side but was again missing, which didn’t go unnoticed by Saints fans. Alfie House, who covers Southampton, wrote: “Don’t think there’s any major problem but was a bit of a reaction to that 45 minutes so he didn’t play in their next 21s game, not sure what latest is.”

Since leaving Sunderland for Southampton 566 days ago at the time of writing, Stewart has featured just seven times in the league for the Saints with another two appearances coming in cup competitions, costing the Saints over £1million per appearance.

