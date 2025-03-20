The Sunderland defender has withdrawn from England U21s’ latest squad.

As if Sunderland’s 3-0 defeat at the hands of Coventry City on Saturday afternoon couldn’t have been any more disappointing, full-back Dennis Cirkin was withdrawn during the contest at the CBS Arena after sustaining an apparent injury.

For the left-back, who has already missed a portion of the season through injury, the timing was made doubly infuriating by the fact that he had only just received his first call up to England’s U21s squad. On Thursday, Sunderland confirmed that he will no longer be taking part in the Young Lions’ camp due to the issue picked up against Coventry, although it is worth reiterating at this stage that there are no concrete indications as to the severity of Cirkin’s fitness concern.

How much of a blow would Dennis Cirkin’s potential injury be for Sunderland?

Speaking on the latest edition of the The Roar podcast, The Echo’s Sunderland writer James Copley said: “I do feel for the lad. I think his call-up is warranted over the course of the season. I do feel like he has perhaps not been at his usual standard after his wrist or hand surgery. I think he's come back and done okay but he hasn't hit those heights that he had earlier on in the season. I mean, that Coventry game at home when he scored that goal was brilliant, and around then his levels were through the roof, but just maybe he hasn't really hit those heights consistently towards the back end of the season - but he's a player that I like.

“Sunderland's defence is always going to be better when he's fit and available for selection. He's streets ahead of Leo Hjelde, with all due respect to Leo Hjelde, and I think his injury would be a blow if he isn't back for Millwall. Obviously, Sunderland haven't really noted the extent of his injury yet and so you never know - his withdrawal from England under 21s could be one in which they've basically said, ‘Don't play him because we're going to need him for Millwall, we need to protect him’, all of that sort of stuff.

“You hope that's the case and it's with a view to him being fit for the Championship. The worst case scenario is that he's been withdrawn because he's going to be injured for a while, which obviously we don't have that information yet.”

“I think what's positive from Le Bris' standpoint is that he did strongly hint that Hjelde will be back, so he could probably play in that left-back position. He's looked okay, obviously got that assist against Sheffield Wednesday. He's probably going to look better the more he plays in fairness to him because he's been so in and out of the side.

“Another option you could have, Luke O’Nien going over to left-back, but then you're short on centre-backs. With Jenson Seelt only having just returned, it would be a big ask to throw him in against Millwall. He came on in the second half against Coventry City obviously but I don't think that was the plan at all to be honest. I think that was enforced more than anything. So all of a sudden that defence where you thought it was well-stocked like it's starting to look like the cupboard's a bit barer than it did, isn't it?”

