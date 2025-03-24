The former Sunderland goalkeeper surpassed a notable milestone against Albania

Tony Bellew was quick to congratulate ex-Sunderland man Jordan Pickford after the Wearside-born player surpassed an impressive milestone.

Everton goalkeeper Pickford earned his 74th for England against Albania, taking the Washington native ahead of the legendary Gordan Banks, who earned 73 caps for his country and is widely regarded as the Three Lions’ greatest-ever shot-stopper.

If Pickford plays in the next World Cup qualifier, he will go level with former Arsenal legend David Seaman and current Celtic number one Joe Hart on 75 caps for England. Peter Shilton holds the all-time record for a goalkeeper having made 125 appearances for England.

Posting on Instagram after the Albania game, Pickford wrote: “More tests to come, positive first steps,” with an England flag emoji. Responding to the post, former WBC cruiserweight world champion boxer Bellew posted two clapping hands emojis and a blue heart. Bellew is a big fan of Everton, where Pickford plays after leaving Sunderland in 2017.

The post was also liked by former Sunderland man and current England colleague Jordan Henderson, ex-Black Cat Lynden Gooch, and Sunderland AFC’s official club account. Pickford recently came in for praise from Tony Cascarino on talkSPORT.

He said: “It’s been really strange because the last couple of seasons, Everton have been struggling to stay up, they have made it every time and Pickford, I think, has done unbelievable”, Cascarino said on talkSPORT (22 March, 22 March). “His performances last season were one of the reasons why Everton kept their Premier League status… as a goalkeeper. He has been the England No.1 for so long now. Again, he has been really a real star for me for Everton Football Club.”