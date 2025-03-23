The latest transfer news from around the web with Sunderland linked with a highly-rated youth international

Sunderland have set their sights on Fiorentina prospect Eddy Kouadio, according to Africa Foot.

The 18-year-old defender has been progressing through the Italian club’s youth ranks but has yet to make a first-team appearance. Despite this, his performances have caught the attention of Sunderland, who are said to be keen to secure his signature.

Reports suggest the Black Cats have been in discussions with Fiorentina and are eager to finalize a deal before the end of the season under sporting director Kristjaan Speakman. However, reports also claim that no formal offer has been made at this stage, with Africa Foot’s article also stating that talks are ongoing to reach an agreement in principle.

Sunderland are reportedly preparing a five-year contract for the Italy U19 international, though details regarding Fiorentina’s valuation and the potential transfer fee remain unclear. Capable of playing both as a centre-back and a right-back, Kouadio has been a key figure for Fiorentina Primavera this season, making 32 appearances across all competitions.

What exactly does Africa Foot’s report say?

“The young Italian-Ivorian prodigy, Eddy Kouadio, is incredibly talented and has a bright future ahead of him. He has even been included in Fiorentina's first team for the remainder of this season. English Championship club Sunderland are also interested in him.

“Fiorentina boasts one of the most precocious talents in Serie A. Eddy Kouadio, the young Ivorian, is a reliable defensive player in the Primavera 1, the reserve team championship. This Friday, March 21, 2025, the Africafoot editorial team claims that Sunderland are in the running for the 18-year-old defender.

“Sunderland has been in talks with Fiorentina for some time now and is keen to seal the deal before the end of the season. The Black Cats are reportedly proposing a five-year contract. The English club has yet to officially offer the Viola. However, talks are reportedly still underway to reach an agreement soon. Eddy Kouadio is a key player in the Fiorentina reserve squad.”